House of Gucci and Lady Gaga’s accent problem: was it (really) necessary?

If we had spent last spring in the company of Lady Gaga, we would have noticed that her way of speaking brought with it an unspecified dialect inflection refined through intense study, which lasted nine months. One of the main problems of House of Gucci, the Ridley Scott film that angered more or less everyone, from Aldo Gucci’s heirs to Tom Ford, is, in fact, precisely the false cadence of the protagonists who, for an unknown reason, have tried to impart to their characters a way of speaking which, inevitably, has transformed the interpretations into forgettable caricatures which, fortunately, the Italian dubbing has masked – at least in Italy – with great skill. Anyone who has had the opportunity to see the film (or even just the trailer) in the original language knows what we are talking about: the impression, as explained by the dialogue coach of Salma Hayek Francesca De Martini at Daily Beast, is that Lady Gaga’s accent, rather than Italian, was similar to Russian.

Impression confirmed by the linguists Anna De Fina, president of the Italian Department of Georgetown University, and by Mariapaola D’Imperio, professor of the Linguistics Department of Rutgers University, who, consulted by The Cut, explained not only that “Italian is a language where each syllable has the same duration”, but also that a real Italian accent does not exist: “Until the Second World War, Italians did not speak Italian, but they resorted to the dialects we still speak,” said D’Imperio, confirming that the so-called “standard Italian” is nothing more than a formal invention, given that the tricolor language changes both from region to region and from city to city, even within a few kilometers. As he explained in an interview with British Vogue, Gaga, to impersonate Patrizia Reggiani, he really put his soul into it: it started from the cadenza of Vignola, Patrizia’s country of origin, and then added nuances that change according to her interlocutors, whether they are from Milan or Florence. In short, the commitment, for heaven’s sake, was there, even if the result, at least for the Italians, did not hit the target.

The question, however, is another: why did Ridley Scott decide that American actors should speak with an Italian accent? It is likely that he thought of resorting to this strategemma to give foreigners the impression of breathing a more Italian air – which reminds us a little of the Americans who are very disappointed when they arrive in Rome and do not find the Alfredo witches. Yet we are so convinced that the interpretations would have been affected if the protagonists had spoken with their cadence? Milos Forman, in 1984, made one of the best films ever, Amadeus, centered on the life of Mozart, without forcing the interpreters to express themselves with a German accent. Same thing that Sofia Coppola did in hers Marie Antoinette, where no one at the court of Versailles has ever hinted a “voila”, but also Hulu with the wonderful The Great, the fictional series about Catherine the Great that sees Elle Fanning speaking British and not Russian. A separate discussion deserves the stereotyping that certain Hollywood productions have imprinted on the representation of our country – from the policeman gesticulating surrounded by goats in the second season of The Morning Show to Julia Roberts who, in Eat, pray, love, she is forced to get hot water from the “bagnarola” in the center of Rome. Perhaps there is still a long way to go but, at least for the moment, we need to be patient and let things settle themselves.