House of Gucci, in the new trailer Lady Gaga threatens a bloodshed

A new teaser trailer for House of Gucci sees Lady Gaga as the power-hungry Patrizia Reggiani in a crime biopic. Based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor, and Greed, the story is set in 1995 and explores the events leading up to the murder of Maurizio Gucci, head of the iconic Italian fashion house , by the hand of his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. The film features a stellar cast led by Lady Gaga and Adam Driver along with Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

The development of House of Gucci suffered a long wait for 15 years, when Ridley Scott signed to direct the project with a screenplay by Andrea Berloff with Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio who were rumored to play Reggiani and Gucci. The film would go through multiple iterations over the next several years, with Scott’s daughter Jordan Scott busy directing at some point with Penélope Cruz in acting talks and Wong Kar-Wai taking the lead with Margot Robbie as the lead. Ridley Scott would eventually return to the project in 2019 with Roberto Bentivegna in the role of co-writer along with Becky Johnston and Gaga becoming the first star to join the cast.

A little over a month after the arrival of the film, a new teaser of House of Gucci has been unveiled, the video shows the addictive power that comes from being part of that family and Patrizia’s dangerous hunger for wanting to acquire more power .

Gaga’s role as Patrizia Reggiani is interesting, especially in the wake of her Oscar-winning performance in the remake of A Star is Born. Unlike the musical drama, House of Gucci sees Lady Gaga explore a more antagonistic character, as we saw in her first steps towards acting in American Horror Story and Machete Kills. The new video for the film offers a nice preview of Gaga’s interpretation of the former socialite sadly nicknamed “Black Widow” following her involvement in the murder of her ex-husband.

House of Gucci also comes at a time when director Ridley Scott is revisiting one of his less explored but well-received genres, having just returned to historical epics for The Last Duel – which always stars Adam Driver. Scott’s time in the biographical crime drama genre has produced such hits as American Gangster, which is nominated for an Academy Award, and All the Money in the World, which is nominated for a Golden Globe. Only time will tell if House of Gucci can achieve similar success when it hits theaters on December 3rd.

