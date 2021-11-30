House of Gucci: Jared Leto talks about his preparation in a colorful way

During an interview with The Playlist for House of Gucci, Jared Leto he used colorful metaphors to describe his preparation process. He makes exuberant comparisons between himself and stereotypical Italian food to convey his dedication to the role, even joking that he snorted “strips of salsa all’arrabbiata.” He believes he has managed to fully capture the essence of Paolo Gucci in his performance through this extravagant story.

“I’ve done all. I was snorting strips of arrabbiata sauce halfway through this movie, I had olive oil in my blood. For me it was like a deep dive. If I did a skin biopsy, they’d find some Parmesan! This is my love letter to Italy. There was a lot of work and preparation, and yes, I had an Italian accent, and I liked it and hugged it and lived in that space as much as possible and for as long as possible. I climbed into that creative cave and exited through the bowels and intestines into the esophagus of the one and only Paolo Gucci ”.

The metaphors are actually colorful, but we know how much Jared Leto you love to build myths around her methods of preparing for roles. In this case it is to be imagined that, in addition to the makeup and the study of the part, he has fully immersed himself in the food style of our country!

Everything we know about the House of Gucci

House of Gucci will be scripted by Roberto Bentivegna and will be based on the book of Sara Gay Forden entitled: “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor and Greed”. For Ridley Scott this is the second project developed after the merger between Fox and Disney, together with The Last Duel, film that sees protagonists Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer And Ben Affleck.

House of Gucci marks Scott’s return to Italy, where he was also set All the money in the world, released in 2017. The cast includes Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, Camille Cottin And Jeremy Irons. The theatrical release is set for next November.