House of Gucci: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver improvised their sex scene

Lady Gaga And Adam Driver they improvised their sex scene in the new movie by Ridley Scott, House of Gucci. The drama that tells a true story gained considerable momentum from the earliest days of its production and, with recent premieres in London, Milan and now New York, the film managed to gain acclaim early on. A considerable part of this hype comes from the performance of Lady Gaga in the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of the head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci (Driver).

In recent years, it could be argued that Scott, the director who brought Alien to the world and the award-winning Gladiator, has ventured deeper into representations of the Italian criminal world. House of Gucci marks his second exploration of a violent but fascinating page in our history, with All the money in the world of 2017 which tells the true story of the oil tycoon, John Paul Getty, and the kidnapping of his 16-year-old grandson in 1973 in Rome. With regard to House of GucciInstead, the film tells the story of the marriage between Gucci and Reggiani, the subsequent dissolution of that relationship and the murder of Maurizio which had Patrizia Reggiani as its principal.

As bad as the events leading up to the Gucci murder were, House of Gucci he doesn’t just enjoy the dark side of the couple’s life. Within the tragic story there is also a love story set during the early days of the relationship between Gucci and Reggiani. The film also shows a sex scene that Driver recently said was improvised, during an interview with EW. Insisting that he and Gaga were very comfortable when the scene was shot, Driver spoke about the shoot, saying:

“We shot it like we would any other scene, then we did it two or three times, and that was it! We felt it, we were very in tune, but then at that point in the shoot, we had been shooting for over a month, so we felt very comfortable with each other. “ It is certainly not a rarity that some scenes, even in very important films, are improvised, and the ability of Driver and Gaga to improvise even such an intimate scene does nothing but underline their skill.

Everything we know about the House of Gucci

House of Gucci will be scripted by Roberto Bentivegna and will be based on the book of Sara Gay Forden entitled: “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor and Greed”. For Ridley Scott this is the second project developed after the merger between Fox and Disney, together with The Last Duel, film that sees protagonists Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer And Ben Affleck.

House of Gucci marks Scott’s return to Italy, where he was also set All the money in the world, released in 2017. The cast includes Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, Camille Cottin And Jeremy Irons. The theatrical release is set for next November.