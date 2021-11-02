House of Gucci, new film: curiosities about the film

House of Gucci, new film: what to know

As you have surely already heard, the December 16, 2021 Ridley Scott’s film is coming to Italy, starring the famous singer and successful actress of “A star is Born” Lady Gaga. The film is called “House of Gucci” and as you can see from the title, the brand new film is about the history of the Gucci family, in particular the murder of Maurizio Gucci, the head of the great high fashion brand “Gucci” and the arrest of his killer, his wife Patrizia Reggiani. It will start with the story of the difficult and heavy marriage, their tormented divorce, up to the scene of the premeditated murder.

House of Gucci: curiosity

Are you curious to know what this film will be like? You just have to wait; in the meantime, we will reveal to you 5 curiosities on the highly anticipated film with Lady Gaga that you don’t know but which we think is nice to know. Let’s start immediately:

The film project has been in development for years and has undergone a lot of changes since it was announced in 2006. At the time, Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio should have interpreted the role of Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci;

the set is in the mountains, in Valle d’Aosta: chosen to replace St-Moritz where the Gucci family spent their winter holidays;

This is the director’s first film collaboration with Lady Gaga, Al Pacino and Jared Leto;

To interpret the role of Patrizia Reggiani, “Anne Hathaway, Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Margot Robbie and Natalie Portman;

The music for the film was entrusted to the British composer Gregson-Williams.

House of Gucci: the true story

The plot that Ridley Scott’s brand new film will talk about is a story that happened 26 years ago. But what happened to Patrizia Reggiani? In 1995 Patrizia Reggiani hired a “Benedetto Ceraulo” killer to kill her husband. In November 1998, they were both sentenced: Reggiani to 29 years in prison, while Ceraulo to life imprisonment. The respective penalties were then reduced. In 2014, Reggiani was released from prison.