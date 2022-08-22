House of Hammer: Armie Hammer and her complex family history

After Armand came Julian, his only son. It is said that Armand did not trust his son very much, so he left him, in a twist to the style of Succession (Casey HammerArmie’s aunt, is the one who has made the comparison between the series and her family), commanding her businesses to her grandson Michael, who is Armie’s father.

In accordance with Business Insider, Julian used misbehavior to get his father’s attention (any resemblance to Kendall Roy is purely coincidental) and, in 1955, led him to kill a man who owed him money at his Los Angeles mansion, after allegedly tried to seduce his wife. But, Julian said that it was a self-defense case, so he wasn’t charged with anything.

Casey, who appears in the documentary Discovery+’s House of Hammer, She claimed that her father, Julian, abused her as a child, and that he was violent and abusive towards the entire family.

Meanwhile, Michael met a woman named Dru Mobley on a plane, they were soon married and had Armie and his brother. Armie’s grandfather died when he was very young, and that left the family in conflict, especially since they all wanted a piece of the millionaire fortune he had built. Vanity Fair reported that Michael even tried to take several things from the mansion.

In 1996, Michael moved his family to the islands Alligator and they spent 10 years there before returning to the United States, and the scandals continued. His mansion in California burned down, Michael had drug and alcohol problems, and he was part of a huge art-world scandal.

Michael had a gallery called Knoedler Gallery, which belonged to his grandfather and became one of the most recognized in New York. The gallery became world news when it was revealed that the director, Ann Freedman, had been selling fake paintings, claiming they were unpublished works by top artists, and charging millions for worthless pieces. In addition, Michael was accused of taking funds from the gallery to finance his luxury and lifestyle.

On the other hand, it was said that Michael boasted of having a “sex throne”. According to Vanity Fair, “the structure, about two meters high, features a chair with a hole in the seat, a cage underneath, and a hook,” and rumors circulated that his sexual behavior was problematic.

When their son started starring in big movies, it looked like the Hammer story was about to change. armie He said in an interview that his mother made sure that he and his brother grew up as normal children, not millionaires, and that he was proud to create his own fortune, but the narrative took an unexpected turn when the scandal of cannibalism, drugs and infidelity.

After his ex-partners told their stories, Hammer began losing jobs (he was going to appear on the series The Offerbut his role went to Miles Teller) and eventually left Hollywood and, according to rumors, moved back to the Cayman Islands, where he is currently trying to rebuild his life.

There are many scandalous or “cursed” families that marked American and world history, but the Hammers certainly look like something out of a movie. David Fincherin which Armie himself may have been a leading man,