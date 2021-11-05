“House of Paper” style assault on the gold deposit: but the real “coup of the century” fails

They had planned to raid and loot a gold deposit, armed, with masked faces and strictly predefined operational roles. A robbery in which many similarities were found with the modus operandi of the gang of “La casa di carta”, the very famous and very popular Netflix series.

But the “coup of the century” went wrong and a large part of the gang was arrested. It happened in Medellin, Colombia.

According to the reconstruction of the local media, the plan must have been prepared for months, because the gang – known as Lozada – showed an extraordinary organizational potential.

In fact, about twenty hooded individuals entered the action and presented themselves on motorcycles in front of the gold deposit, equipped with a foundry, the target of the blow. Here they let a truck with a dump body to load the gold into the main door. All thanks to an accomplice who, dressed as a policeman, stopped the traffic to allow the assault.

But something went wrong and the alarm went off. Dozens of policemen arrived on the scene and engaged in a shooting with the criminals. The latter fled, but eleven of them were captured, while the accomplices still on the run are now being hunted down by the police.

(Unioneonline / lf)

