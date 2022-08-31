House of the dragon 1×02, HBO Max: Detail of the series that would connect with Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones | Dreamfire, Drogon, Rhaeghal, Viseryon | | streaming

“Game of Thrones” expands its universe with “House of the dragon”, the HBO Max television series that serves as a prequel and brings us closer to the Targaryen House. Fans are excited by the references we’ve seen, like that spoiler that gave us an early look at Rhaenyra’s death. Now, with chapter 2 of “The House of the Dragon” already streaming, many believe they have found a possible connection with Daenerys.

At one point, we see Daemon steal a dragon egg to put in his next child’s crib. This provokes the wrath of Viserys I, for which Rhaenyra goes to look for her uncle to recover what was stolen.

Now, as you remember, the character played by Emilia Clarke had great power in “Game of Thrones” and part of her fearsome image was related to the fact that she was the mistress of three dragons. However, the origin of these was not entirely clear.

Does “House of the dragon” connect with Daenerys?

Daenerys receives three dragon eggs at her wedding. After that, when her husband dies, she puts them in a kind of campfire and, without thinking about it, three babies are born. This technically should not have happened, since a long time has passed since they were put by her parent. Furthermore, these monsters were believed to be extinct.

As Screen Rant explains, the eggs given to Daenerys they would come from a dragon named Dreamfyre. With this in mind, the aforementioned medium reports that the book “Fire and blood”, on which “The house of the dragon” is based, reveals that this beast belonged to Rhaena Targaryen, granddaughter of Aegon the Conqueror.

The winged beast produced various of these over the years and three of them were stolen by Elissa Farmman. But it is not known what their fate was. That’s where the nexus would come with. “House of the Dragon”

But, according to the aforementioned portal, it is likely that the eggs seen in both series are isolated events.