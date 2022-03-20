House of the Dragon: Actor Matt Smith confirms something no fan suspected

The premiere of the long-awaited prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, is approaching and more and more are the desires of the fans to know what they are going to find. But recently the protagonist Matt Smith made a confession that no fan would have imagined.

House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel series to the extremely popular fantasy series Game of Thrones, which ran from 2011 to 2019 in HBO. The new spinoff is based on George RR Martin’s 2018 novel, “Fire & Blood.” Set 200 years before the events of game of ThronesHouse of the Dragon focuses on the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon: Math Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen in upcoming HBO Max series

After a 10-month shoot that began in April 2021, HBO confirmed that the production of House of the Dragon it was finally completed sometime in February of this year. Smith’s character, Daemon, is the heir presumptive to the Iron Throne and younger brother of King Viserys (Considine). The English actor’s comments may come as a surprise to some, given that many members of the House of the Dragon cast and crew (including Martin himself) have already seen some of the series’ outtakes firsthand.

Math Smith became famous after replacing David Tennant as the Eleventh Doctor in the beloved British science fiction series Doctor Who. Since then, he has featured prominently in several movies and television series, including The Crown, Netflix’s Terminator: Genisys, and most recently Edgar Wright’s horror thriller Last Night In Soho. The recent addition to a series the size of House of the Dragon puts the actor in everyone’s eyes.

Undoubtedly, Math Smith has a lot to live up to when it comes to his performance in House of the Dragon, as he will be following in the footsteps of the esteemed actors. Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington when playing Targaryen. The actor’s impressive set of on-screen credits bodes well for the actor and promises audiences a unique glimpse as one of the heads of the noble family of dragon lords when House of the Dragon opens later this year. .

House of the Dragon: One of the most anticipated hits for this 2022 by all fans