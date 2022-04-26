House of the Dragon Coming to HBO Max in August

HBO already has everything ready for the premiere date of the long-awaited prequel series of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon. The series is scheduled to be seen from August 21 and fans around the world are already looking forward to more news.

As hundreds of pages and magazines have already reviewed, House of the Dragon It will take place over two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, and will follow the tumultuous and fiery lives of the Targaryen family who, at the time the series takes place, are still serving as the rulers of Westeros. The series is based on a book written by the author of A Song of Ice and Fire, George R.R. Martincalled Fire & Blood.

Audiences of Game of Thrones, which is based on the series A Song of Ice and Fire, already got a glimpse of the destruction and chaos that the Targaryens are capable of when in Game of Thrones, the lone and rightful heiress of the Targaryens, Daenerys Targaryen, wrought death and destruction in King’s Landing before her own death.

Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which serves as a companion to the larger book series, is not a novel, but rather a history of the Targaryen dynasty. House of the Dragon will transform this story into a narrative, taking a closer look at one of the most mysterious aspects of Game of Thrones.

matt smith He will play Prince Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother of King Viseys and heir to his throne. He is a decorated warrior and rider of dragons. He is joined by Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine and Eve Best, who play major Targaryen characters. Also joining the cast are Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, and Olivia Cooke.

A new poster for the series was also released today, showing the series release date in front of two dragon eyes looking directly at the viewer. In the foreground is a dragon egg, well known from the series game of Throneswhich opens, with bright light shining from the cracks, signaling the rebirth of the epic fantasy saga.

House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO on August 21. It will also be available to watch on HBO Max. Until then, though, it might be a good time to rewatch Game of Thrones, which is available to stream on HBO Max.

The tension of House of the Dragon is greater every day, especially since its release date was recently announced a few days ago. However, HBO fans felt a bit disappointed after unpublished news was revealed.

House of the Dragon is the first spin-off of the acclaimed fantasy series game of Thronesoriginal from the television channel HBO. This prequel is based on the Targaryen Civil War, however, strong rumors say that there may not be enough action with the fearsome dragons in the first installment of this series.

A few days ago, it was announced that House of the Dragon It will be broadcast on August 22 of this year, 2022. However, his followers have assured that the first season may not have too many dragons involved in its history.

House of the Dragon will tell the story of Dance of the Dragons. With its main plot beginning nearly 200 years before the events seen from game of Thronesthen it’s a perfect opportunity for its fans to dive into a new area of ​​Westeros’ history.

Dance of the Dragons, is central to the story of House of the Dragonwhich is a war of succession, waged between two of the sons of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra and Aegon. This Targaryen Civil War divides the family and the rest of the Seven Kingdoms.

However, in game of Thronesthe three dragons of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) were the first to be born in over a century and apparently the last to live as well. Obviously, in House of the Dragonmore dragons should appear, as they were relatively common at the time.

But, surprisingly and mysteriously, the production of House of the Dragonhas hinted in their posters, trailers, and other promotional actions for this prequel that dragons won’t get much of a prominence, as they’ve largely avoided showing some of these beasts.

But on the other hand, it is understandable that House of the Dragon He hasn’t shown his dragons in the images so far, as this is quite a heavy post-production job, as it is expensive CGI. Another theory is that since the “dance of dragons” actually starts after Viserys’s death, we probably won’t see much action at first.