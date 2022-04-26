Entertainment

House of the Dragon Coming to HBO Max in August

HBO already has everything ready for the premiere date of the long-awaited prequel series of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon. The series is scheduled to be seen from August 21 and fans around the world are already looking forward to more news.

As hundreds of pages and magazines have already reviewed, House of the Dragon It will take place over two hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, and will follow the tumultuous and fiery lives of the Targaryen family who, at the time the series takes place, are still serving as the rulers of Westeros. The series is based on a book written by the author of A Song of Ice and Fire, George R.R. Martincalled Fire & Blood.

Audiences of Game of Thrones, which is based on the series A Song of Ice and Fire, already got a glimpse of the destruction and chaos that the Targaryens are capable of when in Game of Thrones, the lone and rightful heiress of the Targaryens, Daenerys Targaryen, wrought death and destruction in King’s Landing before her own death.

Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which serves as a companion to the larger book series, is not a novel, but rather a history of the Targaryen dynasty. House of the Dragon will transform this story into a narrative, taking a closer look at one of the most mysterious aspects of Game of Thrones.

matt smith He will play Prince Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother of King Viseys and heir to his throne. He is a decorated warrior and rider of dragons. He is joined by Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine and Eve Best, who play major Targaryen characters. Also joining the cast are Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, and Olivia Cooke.

