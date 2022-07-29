‘House of the Dragon’ Doesn’t Rival ‘The Lord of the Rings’, According to Matt Smith and Fabien Frankel

Matt Smith and Fabien Frankel visited CDMX to talk about “House of the Dragon”, the most anticipated series on HBO Max and by all “Game of Thrones” fans.

On August 21, HBO Max will launch the first episode of House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones by the same author George RR Martin, set 172 years ago from the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and the rebirth of the dragons, which were believed to be extinct after the civil war between the members of this family.

As part of the promotion of this new series, matt smithwho gives life to the ruthless Daemon Targaryen, and Fabien Frankel, Ser Criston Cole, visited Mexico City to promote this new adventure among the Chilanga fans, which promises to be much more violent than its predecessor, as they let it be known during the talk.

And, as you know, a few days later, in September, Amazon Prime Video will launch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. So there will be a rivalry between fantasy sagas, epic authors and many battles to come. But that is only the speculation of the people and a confrontation that people have created in social networks.

“Because We too are eager to see The Lord of the Rings, as they are ours. We met the boys at Comic-Con and we talked about the desire we have to share time on the screen, “explained Smith, settling all kinds of controversies that the pair of colossal fandoms of each story can generate.



SensaCine Mexico Matt Smith and Fabien Frankel, in CDMX.



The most interesting thing was everything he learned about the Targaryens, a rather troubled family that, according to Frankel, “They are in need of quite urgent group therapy.” Smith, beloved in Mexico for his role in Dr. Who and being the villain of Morbius, went much further to explore Daemon, the brother of King Visarys I (Paddy Considine) who was banished from inheriting the iron throne by choice. by Rhaenera (Emma D’arcy).

“If you have read the books, you will realize that talking psychologically about the personality of the Targaryens is a very deep mission. Until today I try to assimilate it, but I learned and I take into account what George explains in the novel: when a Targaryen is born, a toss-up determines whether their soul will be surrounded by greatness or madness, yet there is still a lot of violence around usSmith said.



hbo max The best friends, rivals on screen.



The best of all House of the Dragon will be having 17 dragons on screen, the fights, the wars, the blood; in fact, flying on dragons is one of the best things people will see. “And the experience was very funny, because they put you on a kind of crazy mechanical bull, which whips you 10 meters high; fans throw air at you and then you have to imagine that you are flying with your dragon,” Smith said, between laughs, and before leaving the 30-minute panel.