‘House of the Dragon’: Emily Carey (Alicent Hightower) confesses the worst of her fears

Actress Emily Carey shared a video on TikTok where she confessed her biggest fear and her followers did not hesitate to show her their support.

Emily Carey, known for starring Anastasia and for playing Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon, shared through his TikTok account a video of a trend with the song “Lions, Tigers and Bears”, in which he confesses his greatest fear.

House of the Dragonthe successful prequel to Game of Thrones, is set 200 years before the events of the literary series Song of ice and fireby George RR Martin, on which GOT was based. The story focuses on the unification of the continent, the creation of the Iron Throne, and the rise of House Targaryens to power. It is also based on one of the writer’s books, fire and blood (2018), and stars Matt SmithPaddy ConsidineEmma D’ArcyOlivia Cooke and Milly Alcock.

The 19-year-old British actress and model played Princess Diana at the age of 12 in Patty Jenkins’ film Wonder Woman.. Likewise, appeared in two stage productions in England during 2013. She played Marta Von Trapp in The Sound of Music and later played the role of Shrek and Fiona in Shrek: The Musical at the Theater Royal Drury Lane.



In the tiktok she shared, Carey confesses to being afraid of flying and writes in the description of the video: “Shaking sitting on my plane as we speak”. This could be one of the reasons why the actress did not come to Mexico or attend the entire press tour of House of the Dragon.

Just like Carey, other actors have confessed to being afraid of flying, among them Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Kirsten Dunst, Sandra Bullock Y Kate Winslet.

“Flying is completely safe. It’s the safest way to travel. You’ll be more than fine. You can”, “Stay in a window seat if it makes you comfortable”, were some of the comments from his followers, who showed their support and wished him a good trip.