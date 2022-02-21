“House of the Dragon”: George RR Martin confirmed that he has finished recording the series

“House of the Dragon”, the spinoff of the “Game of Thrones” series, has already finished recording its 10 chapters, according to George RR Martin. (HBOMax)

“Exciting news from London: I am informed that the filming of the first season of House of the Dragon It’s over”: so announced George R.R. Martin that the series derived from game of Thrones is getting closer.

The prequel finished production on the 10 episodes that make up the first season. Starring matt smith (The Crown)Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans in the central roles, the fiction will be set 300 years before the events we met in game of Thrones.

Matt Smith (“The Crown”) is one of the protagonists of “House of the Dragon”, set 300 years before “Game of Thrones”. (HBOMax)



The author of the epic novel series Song of ice and fireon which the global success of GOT was based, could not contain their joy about this new project: “I have seen preliminary cuts of some [capítulos], and I love them. Of course, you have to work much more. Special effects, color sync, score, all the post-production work. But the writing, directing, acting all look great . I hope you guys like them as much as I do,” she concluded.

Although the date has not been confirmed, it is expected that House of the Dragon It will be released in 2022, according to what they hinted at from HBO.

“The writing, the direction, the acting all look great. I hope you guys like them as much as I do,” Martin added. (HBO Max)

In 2021, Martin referred to the first episode of the spin off on his blog: “It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… just the way I like my fantasy epic,” he described. He added that executive producers Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik had done “an incredible job.”

Regarding the cast, he compared: “As in game of Thrones, most viewers will only have heard of some of the actors, but I think they will fall very much in love with them.” In 2011, when the series premiered, many of the actors were not known worldwide. For example, Kit Harrington, Richard Maddsen, Emilia Clarke and Sophie Turner They are some of those who found in GOT the possibility of making themselves known and having a great career that continues to grow today.

George RR Martin, creator of this fantastic saga, spoke about “House of the Dragon”. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/AFP)

In the absence of details about the launch time, the president of HBO Max programming, CaseyBloys, was encouraged to anticipate that we would have, in principle, more seasons of House of the Dragon. Asked about this issue during an interview, the manager said: “If you’re betting that we’ll do a second season, it’s probably a very good bet.” He expanded: “Generally speaking, we tend to let it get some air and see how it goes but obviously we’ll do the preparations ahead of time to make sure we’re one step ahead.”

HBO Max programming president Casey Bloys suggested that a second season of this prequel is likely to be made. (HBO)

House of the Dragon will tell how the conquest and reign of the Targaryens were before they fell into disgrace, as we met them at the beginning of game of Thrones. Known to be dragon riders, the family was marked by madness and destruction.

