House of the Dragon: HBO’s latest update confirms what we suspected

The tension of House of the Dragon is greater every day, especially since its release date was recently announced a few days ago. However, HBO fans felt a bit disappointed after unpublished news was revealed.

April 06, 2022 8:20 p.m.

House of the Dragon is the first spin-off of the acclaimed fantasy series game of Throneswhich is original from the television channel of HBO. This prequel is based on the Targaryen Civil War, however, strong rumors say that there may not be enough action with the fearsome dragons in the first installment of this series.

House of the Dragon worries its fans for not showing their dragons

A few days ago, it was announced that House of the Dragon It will be broadcast on August 22 of this year, 2022. However, his followers have assured that the first season may not have too many dragons involved in its history.

House of the Dragon will tell the story of Dance of the Dragons. With its main plot beginning nearly 200 years before the events seen from game of Thronesthen it’s a perfect opportunity for fans to dive into a new area of ​​Westeros’ history.

Dance of the Dragons, is central to the story of House of the Dragonwhich is a war of succession, waged between two of the sons of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra and Aegon. This Targaryen Civil War divides the family and the rest of the Seven Kingdoms.

However, in game of Thronesthe three dragons of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) were the first to be born in over a century and apparently the last to live as well. Obviously, in House of the Dragonmore dragons should appear, as they were relatively common at the time.

Possibly in the first season of HBO there will not be much action with the dragons

But, surprisingly and mysteriously, the production of House of the Dragonhas hinted in their posters, trailers, and other promotional actions for this prequel that dragons won’t get much of a prominence, as they’ve largely avoided showing some of these beasts.

But on the other hand, it is understandable that House of the Dragon He hasn’t shown his dragons in the images so far, as this is quite a heavy post-production job, as it is expensive CGI. Another theory is that since the “dance of dragons” actually starts after Viserys’s death, we probably won’t see much action at first.