‘House of the Dragon’: How is Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon Targaryen related to Daeenerys Targaryen?

house of the dragon It is next game of Thrones prequel that will dive into the history of House Targaryen. Specifically, it will tell the story of the Dance of the Dragons, a bloody and brutal civil war between the family that takes place two centuries before the original series.

One of the main characters of the great cast is Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon Targaryen. How is she related to Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen? Let’s break down this confusing family tree.

Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith | Ollie Upton/HBO

2 Targaryens claim the throne in ‘House of the Dragon’

The game of Thrones The timeline is measured in BC (before the conquest) and AC (after the conquest), with the first year BC being when House Targaryen was crowned. After Aegon the Conqueror, 16 kings and queens would sit on the Iron Throne, the last being Daenerys Targaryen.

When house of the dragon begins, King Viserys, the grandson of one of the great kings of Westeros, Jaehaerys I (also known as The Conciliator), names his eight-year-old daughter, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), as his heir. But Princess Rhaenyra was a controversial choice for successor because King Viserys refused to abide by the precedent for succession by male heirs set by his grandfather.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/wrz6d8prsvo?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Viserys’ eldest daughter grows up assuming that she will eventually be crowned Queen of Westeros. But the king’s second wife, Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), thinks her son Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) should be king. Alicent works behind the scenes in an attempt to help her son win the throne, thus planting the seeds of the Dance with Dragons.

How does Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon Targaryen fit in and how does he relate to Daenerys?

Smith’s Prince Daemon is the brother of King Viserys and the uncle of Princess Rhaenyra. He is the heir presumptive and one of the best warriors in Westeros. In addition to riding the dragon Caraxes, he wields the Dark Sister, the Valyrian steel sword of his ancestor Visenya.

In his personal life, the prince marries three times. His third and last marriage is to his niece, Princess Rhaenyra. They have three sons together: Aegon “The Younger” Targaryen, Viserys Targaryen, and Viserys I Targaryen. And it is Aegon the Younger who finally ascends the Iron Throne after the Dance with Dragons.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/xuGdROiveow?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

As for Daemon’s relationship with Daenerys, he is a distant uncle of the Mother of Dragons.

Prince Daemon is one of the most prominent figures in ‘House of the Dragon’

The same as game of Thronesthere are many characters to keep up with house of the dragon. But one that all fans should know about is Prince Daemon. His desire to reign and be Viserys’s heir essentially defined his life. He is an interesting and complex character who alternates between hero and villain, and his story leads to one of the most epic moments in the history of Westeros.

When Viserys names his daughter as his heir instead of Daemon, the prince leaves King’s Landing in anger. Which ensured that he would never be in line for the throne, regardless of whether Viserys had a male heir or not.

Not being named heir is also why Daemon marries Rhaenyra, which he does without Viserys’ permission. And that marriage is a big reason why some of the lords of Westeros don’t support Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne. Of course, Daemon sides with his wife in the Dance with the Dragons and is a major player in the family’s civil war.

It is truly a story full of high drama, and fans will be able to see it all when house of the dragon premieres on HBO on Sunday, August 21.

RELATED: 12 ‘Game of Thrones’ Episodes Fans Should Watch Before ‘House of the Dragon’