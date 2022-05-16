Entertainment

‘House of the Dragon’: How is Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon Targaryen related to Daeenerys Targaryen?

Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 25 3 minutes read

house of the dragon It is next game of Thrones prequel that will dive into the history of House Targaryen. Specifically, it will tell the story of the Dance of the Dragons, a bloody and brutal civil war between the family that takes place two centuries before the original series.

One of the main characters of the great cast is Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon Targaryen. How is she related to Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen? Let’s break down this confusing family tree.

Source link

Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 25 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Do you know what it will be called “Mission Impossible 7″? Tom Cruise already decided

4 mins ago

the biopic of Marilyn Monroe for adults only with Ana de Armas

15 mins ago

Nine Perfect Strangers could have a second season

37 mins ago

“Saturday Night Live” parody case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button