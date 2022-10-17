‘House of the Dragon’: I had already seen that actor elsewhere…

There is only one chapter left to know the outcome of the first season of House of the DragonHBO series that has exceeded expectations, records and has amassed a new number of fans to the legion of followers of the universe of Game of Thrones.

Prior to the broadcast of the final episode (which will be on Sunday, October 23, at 7 pm in Costa Rica), we recount the journey of the interpreters of the series prior to their landing in the house of the dragons.

Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryens) copied!

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen gives one of the best performances in the entire series. Photo: HBO (HBO)

Perhaps it is the most obvious career, for being a face used to being in mass productions. Smitt brought to life the eleventh incarnation of Doctor Who in the famous British television series. Thanks to that role he was nominated for the BAFTA Awards in 2011.

Later, from 2016 to 2017, Smitt was Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, for two seasons of the Netflix series: TheCrown. His work earned him an Emmy nomination for best supporting actor.

He also shared a cast with his descendant Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) in terminator genesis and more recently, this year, he appeared in the superhero film Morbiuswhere he played Loxias Crown.

Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryens) copied!

Writer George RR Martin praised Paddy’s performance and even told him “your Viserys is better than mine”. Photo: HBO (HBO Max for LN)

If one sees him without his crown, the white hair and his deteriorated countenance, one might not recognize Paddy Considine. This 48-year-old actor has masterfully executed the role of the pacifist monarch Viserys in House of the Dragon and since before he has shown his talents.

Prior to this role, Considine has worked with famed director Edgar Wright on the films Fatal Weapon and Welcome to the End of the World. Also, it was Cloude Bolton in the Show from HBO, The Outsider, which adapted the play of the same name by Stephen King.

Possibly, his best known role is that of the priest John Hughes, a man of ambiguous morals who stands out in the production. Peaky Blindersaired on Netflix.

Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower) copied!

Ifans brings all his experience to embody the strategist Otto Hightower, who acts as the hand of the king. Photo: HBO (HBO Max for LN)

This London performer, who is also a musician, has had a long career in Hollywood.

Ifans rose to fame as Hugh Grant’s sidekick in the 1999 comedy nottinghill, starring Julia Roberts.

Since then, he has been part of important franchises as he has played Dr. Curtis Connors (The Lizard) in The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way HomeRasputin in The King’s Man: The First Mission and, of course, one of his most beloved roles is that of Xenophilius Lovegood, the father of Luna Lovegood, in the Harry Potter saga.

Olivia CookeAlicent Hightower copied!

Ambitious for power, but with some clarity on themes such as death and revenge, Cooke embodies the complex queen Alicent. Photo: HBO (HBO Max for LN)

All of us who are fascinated with Bates Motel At the beginning of the last decade we remember Olivia Cooke as the kind Emma, ​​a girl who always tried to validate the feelings of that tormented Norman Bates played by Freddie Highmore.

In addition to that participation, Cooke has appeared in major productions such as Ready Player One, Sound of Metal, Ouija Y Me, him and Rachel.

His previous work House of the Dragon was in the Apple TV drama titled Slow Horseswhich starred alongside Gary Oldman.

Jefferson Hall (Jason and Tyland Lannister) copied!

Jefferson Hall is the only talent from the cast to appear in ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘House of the Dragon’. Photo: HBO

Although it makes twin brothers in secondary roles in the plot of House of the Dragon, Hall’s case is curious because he had already appeared in game of Thrones as Ser Hugh of the Vale.

In addition to appearing twice in this universe, Hall was Torstein, an officer of the empire in Star Wars: The Force Awakenswas Aaron Korey in the reboot of Halloween and will soon appear in the film Oppenheimer, by Christopher Nolan.

