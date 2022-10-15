House of the Dragon: Is it Rhaenyra’s fault the extinction of dragons in Game of Thrones?

In House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones the dragons have been perhaps the biggest attraction in history. However, they did not always exist. There is a period of time between both series in which these mythical creatures cease to exist and Rhaenyra could be responsible.

House of the Dragon of HBO narrates the history of the Targaryen dynasty and how they defended throughout history their legitimate right to the Iron Throne. Also, it shows how they lived together with dragons, the huge fire beasts that supported them in their wars and devastated everything in their path when they heard their masters pronounce the word dracarys.

Daenerys saw her dragons being born while saying goodbye to her husband Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones

But after the events of House of the Dragon, which take place 200 years before those of game of Thrones, the dragons become extinct leaving men to defend themselves on earth by their own means. This is so until the mother of dragons, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), received as a wedding gift three dragon eggs that would hatch after the death of her husband Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa).

Those dragons were his company in game of Thrones and they became the children he did not have with the love of his life. At the end of the famous series, the only survivor of the three dragons – very saddened by the death of the legitimate heir to the throne – decides to go into exile carrying in his mouth the corpse of the woman they ended up nicknamed the mad queen.

Before that we see the Targaryen family, the one we know from House of the Dragon, riding imposing dragons that accompany them from the very moment of their birth, as is family tradition. But if everyone loved dragons in Westeros, what happened to them?

According to part of the version told by George R.R. Martin in his books, everything changed with the bloody Dance of the Dragons, a war that brought many deaths, including those of several of these creatures and their owners. Apparently, during that conflict the dragons were caged, which also contributed to making them small and weak.

But another version says that his extinction in Game of Thrones has to do with Rhaenerys (in the series House of the dragon currently played by Emma D’Arcy) and her firstborn with Prince Daemon (matt smith), Aegon III, who finally takes the Iron Throne after the dance of dragons.

Rhaenyra is a dragon rider in House of the Dragon and calls her beast Syrax.

Aegon III Targaryen was known throughout Westeros by the nickname “Dragon Venom”, or “The Broken King”, During his reign the dragons became extinct, a terrible event for which he would unfortunately pass to posterity. But it is not yet known if House of the Dragon is going to respect this story contained in the original texts by George RR Martin.