House of the Dragon: New criticism of George RR Martin to the spin-off of Game of Thrones

House of the Dragon brings news for Game of Thrones fans. The same creator of the story, George RR Maritn, made important criticisms about it while giving details of the new update of the prequel.

February 18, 2022 10:22 p.m.

game of Thrones culminated its history almost three years ago in the transmission chain HBO, after eight intense seasons on the air. The historical fantasy drama was described as one of the greatest productions of the last decades on television, but with a disastrous ending that is still rejected. its prequel House of the Dragonwill air this year, and George RR Martin has just delivered some major criticism.

Author George RR Martin Drops New Criticism of House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon is the new fantasy series that will tell the story almost two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, and will focus on the house of the ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), while struggling in an internal struggle for the iron throne, in a civil war known as The Dance of Dragons.

The series has been filming since last year, and it’s George RR Martin himself, creator of the novels, who has just revealed some good news for fans of the Game of Thrones universe, whose first spin-off is getting rave reviews for part of the author of the saga.

The writer of the novel series from which the original series was adapted, spoke about House of the Dragon in a new post via his personal blog. Martin, who is aware of the sequel’s production status, reported that the crew and cast have finished filming all ten episodes of the first season of the upcoming HBO drama.

“I am informed that the filming of the first season of House of The Dragon has finished. Yes, all ten episodes. I’ve seen rough cuts of some of them, and I love them.”

Filming of the first season of House of the Dragon is finished

It is important to note that although the filming of the first installment of House of the Dragon has just finished, it must be clear that there is still a lot of work to be done. The episodes will now enter the post-production stage, and as it is known, for the development of computer images, it could take a few months.

In his post, Martin said that the series needs “a lot more” technical work, and those who have seen Game of Thrones know that post-production is very important due to the number of dragons to work with. The author of the story went on to reveal details about House of the Dragon: