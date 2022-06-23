Entertainment

House of the Dragon reveals what one of the series’ huge dragons looks like

One of the most anticipated releases of the middle of the year is undoubtedly House of the Dragonthe first spin-off of game of Thrones. This story, which emerges from the novel fire and blood of George R.R. Martinwill arrive in two months and to raise the flames of hype, a new new graph where there is an important member of the Targaryen family and its huge beast of fire.

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of GoT to introduce you to the rise and fall of the Targaryens. At this point in history, the Seven Kingdoms are ruled by the King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The conflict begins to know who will be the successor, on the one hand there is the king’s brother, the prince Daemon Targaryens (Matt Smith) and on the other, the king’s daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryens (Emma D’Arcy), who even though she has everything, including being a dragon rider, cannot access the Iron Throne because she is a woman. To add more points to the conflict, appears Lady Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) second wife of the king and who will fight for the right to the throne of the male heirs he had with Viserys I.

