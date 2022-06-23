House of the Dragon reveals what one of the series’ huge dragons looks like

One of the most anticipated releases of the middle of the year is undoubtedly House of the Dragonthe first spin-off of game of Thrones. This story, which emerges from the novel fire and blood of George R.R. Martinwill arrive in two months and to raise the flames of hype, a new new graph where there is an important member of the Targaryen family and its huge beast of fire.

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of GoT to introduce you to the rise and fall of the Targaryens. At this point in history, the Seven Kingdoms are ruled by the King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The conflict begins to know who will be the successor, on the one hand there is the king’s brother, the prince Daemon Targaryens (Matt Smith) and on the other, the king’s daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryens (Emma D’Arcy), who even though she has everything, including being a dragon rider, cannot access the Iron Throne because she is a woman. To add more points to the conflict, appears Lady Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) second wife of the king and who will fight for the right to the throne of the male heirs he had with Viserys I.

Taking into account that HotD takes place in the past, the number of dragons that we will see will be higher than that of GoT, where we met the three sons of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke): dragon, Viserion Y rhaegal.

So that the public knows that there will be dragons and a lot of Dracaryscomes a new poster which focuses on young version of the Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and especially in the huge creature that stands behind the princess. The princess looks small next to the enormous head that is seen from the dragon.

The princess and her huge beast of fire.

Fans of Martin’s work began to theorize about which dragon could be the one with Rhaenyra. Most hold that it is Syrax, the female dragon that the daughter of Viserys I rides when she is only seven years old. A fact not to be missed is that since the production of the series began, it was said that a significant number of dragons will be seen and some of these will be much larger than those of Daenerys.

House of the Dragon will be available in HBO Max and HBO the next August 21, 2022.

