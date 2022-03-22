House of the Dragon: Showrunner confirms what was suspected about the release date

House of the Dragon has kept fans on edge ever since HBO released the trailer last year. And while many are hoping the Game Of Thrones prequel will hit screens soon, the showrunner has just released a disappointing update.

March 21, 2022 9:42 p.m.

House of the Dragon is the prequel to the original fantasy series that culminated nearly three years ago, game of Throneswhich has been filming since the end of spring 2021. The new historical drama will be centered on the Targaryen House, narrating how the ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) waged an internal war for the Iron Throne 2 centuries before the events that occurred in the program that lasted 8 seasons in HBO.

Filming for House of the Dragon wrapped up in mid-February.

While fans of the Game of Thrones universe were left unhappy with the series finale, they will be able to make up for it with House of the Dragon, a series that promises not to make the same mistakes as the original show and live up to the literary works of George RR. Martin, who recently posted on his personal blog that he was floored after watching the first episode.

Martin did not stop praising and promoting the television adaptation inspired by his work ‘Fire and Blood’. HBO promised late last year that House of the Dragon would be released in 2022. But a recent update by the spinoff’s showrunner, Josh Condal, suggests the release won’t happen as soon as fans thought.

In this sense, the fans of House of the Dragon will have to wait for a while longer, since Josh Condal assured that they may have finished filming the prequel to Game of Thrones, but the post-production work is not even close to being completed, which deserves a lot of development through computer-generated images, because more than a dozen dragons were included in the story, which are a central part of the fascinating plot, according to Martin on the podcast The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of.

House of the Dragon season 1 is in post-production confirmed showrunner

Let’s remember that House of the Dragon is mainly starring Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and matt smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, who will be at the center of the story related to the Dance of the Dragons, a bloody and brutal civil war caused by the Targaryens, which will include dragons and their riders.

According to showrunner Ryan Condal, the House of the Dragon cast and crew finished filming on Valentine’s Day, February 14. But he also made it clear on The Stuff Dreams are Made Of podcast that they still have a long way to go before the series airs on HBO. This said: