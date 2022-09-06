‘House of the Dragon’: The degrading nickname that fans gave Milly Alcock

George RR Martin Says Rhaenyra Targaryen Is “The Delight Of The Realm”, Fans… No Doubt They’re Not Always Right, Especially With This Milly Alcock Nonsense In ‘House Of The Dragon’

The first three chapters of House of the Dragon are wonderful thanks to two characters: Daemon Targaryen (matt smith) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock). The first for being a ruthless warrior wielding his Dark Sister sword, the second, a worthy heiress to the Iron Throne with the guts to defy her father King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), her stepmother Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) and suitors. as Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall).

Chapter three confirmed for us that she is the worthy heiress of the Seven Kingdoms to witness, alongside Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel), how the white deer appeared before his eyes, while his father had difficulty killing a species of great importance but not of legendary scale. For Rhaenyra, that sighting, the harbinger that the future is in her hands, not her father’s, whose unworthiness manifests itself in the putrefaction of his body with each cut of the throne.

In Fire and Blood, writer George RR Martin perfectly describes her as a beautiful little girl who was nicknamed “The Kingdom’s Delight”, a nickname that has even been mentioned in episodes of the Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik series. And while we are millions in love with the interpretation of the Australian actress, there are people who have decided to compare her in a bad way with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

In various forums dedicated to the series and game of Thrones they refer to her as “Ugly Emilia Clarke”. How why? In other words, she is 22 years old and the girl is breaking it very hard in the series, we even regret the imminent jump in time where her mature role will be taken by Emma D’Arcy, while Alicent will be transformed thanks to Olivia Cooke. And we think we are not ready to say goodbye to either of them, especially to The Kingdom’s Delight.

The comments on networks to attack and defend Milly Alcock.



Since we are more the good ones, there are many defenders: “Men, stop calling the actress who plays Rhaenyra ‘ugly’ just because she’s not Emilia. Milly is beautiful and we love her. Likewise, stop freaking out just because Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) is black. get over it Stop being idiots,” the user wrote. @LeelouWitchyPoo.

There are several comparisons. In fact, D’Arcy is not spared from the demeaning adjective either. On Tik Tok, the user Charles Peralo has also highlighted this horrible behavior by several fans of the saga and his subscribers have shot to kill against all those misogynistic comments and degrading who bombard Milly on social networks. They will regret not seeing her on screen anymore, and not because of Emma, ​​but because of how amazing she has done. Just remember how she retrieves her brother Baelon’s egg stolen by Daemon.