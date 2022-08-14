House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel, tops the week’s recommendations

sets

House of the Dragon

Premiere on Sunday 21 on HBO Max and at 22 on HBO. A new chapter per week.



House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, tells the story of the Targaryen House.

based on the book fire and blood, by George RR Martin, the new spin-off series from the Game of Thrones universe is set 300 years before the events of the original fictionand tells the story of House Targaryen.

The ten-episode prequel tells the beginning of the end of the Targaryens and the story of Viserys (Paddy Considine), who has to take on the difficult challenge of being king after being chosen by the lords of Westeros as his grandfather’s replacement.

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes

Premiere, Thursday 17 on Disney +. Every Wednesday a new episode.



Tatiana Masley is She-Hulk, the new female version of the super-powered green beast.

Actress Tatiana Maslany is Marvel’s new Hulk in the nine-episode series. Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in cases involving the superhuman, navigates the complicated life of a single woman in her thirties who is also a super-powered green giant.

she hulk features several veterans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Mark Ruffalo as the Intelligent Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

making the cut

From Friday, on Amazon Prime Video.

Third season of the fashion reality show hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. Ten talented entrepreneurs and designers from around the world they are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the new global phenomenon.

Soul

From Friday, on Netflix.



Mireia Oriol is Alma, in the new original Spanish Netflix series.

New original Spanish series of the platform. After losing her memory in a freak accident that killed many of her classmates, Alma (Mireia Oriol) tries to find out what happened that day as she struggles to reclaim her life and her identity.

Billy the Kid

From Friday, on Paramount + and Flow.

An epic romantic adventure based on the life of Billy the Kid (Tom Blyth), from his humble roots and early days as a cowboy and gunslinger on the American frontier, to his role in the Lincoln County War and beyond.

echoes

Available on Netflix Friday.



Michele Monaghan plays twins in the thriller Echoes.

7 episode mystery thriller about two twins, Leni and Gina, played by Michelle Monaghan. Since they were little girls, they share the secret of exchanging their places. As adults they lead a double life: they share two houses, two husbands and a daughter. But their perfectly choreographed world turns chaotic when one of them goes missing.

Bad Sisters

On Friday, the first two episodes available on Apple TV +.

Created by Sharon Horgan, this Irish series that combines dark comedy and suspense is set on the stunning coastline of Ireland and follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, united by the untimely death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. .

Films

my two lives

From Wednesday, on Netflix.



Netflix premieres My Two Lives, a dramatic comedy with Lili Reinhart.

On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie’s (Lili Reinhart) life diverges into two realities: one, in which she becomes pregnant and remains in her city to raise her son, and another in which she moves to Los Angeles to follow your dreams.

jackass forever

From Friday the 19th, on Star+.

Older and grayer, but no wiser, Johnny Knoxville and the gang are back for another round of outrageous stunts and bad ideas. With new friends and many celebrities as special guests, the boys take their pranks to ridiculous limits.

Uncharted: Off the Map

Saturday at 10 p.m. on HBO. Also available on HBO Max.



Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as Nathan Drake and Sully, the heroes of the video game Uncharted.

In the prequel to the video game saga, treasure hunter Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) recruits Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) to help him recover a 500-year-old fortune. What begins as a heist turns into a competition against the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas).

Searching for Sugar Man

From Thursday the 18th, available to rent on Flow’s On Demand.

In this wonderful Oscar-winning documentary, two South Africans set out to investigate and discover what happened to their musical hero, the mysterious 1970s rock and roll star Sixto Rodriguez.