House of the Dragon: The Reason Targaryens Have Platinum Blonde Hair

House of the Dragon is moving forward with season 1 on HBO. The series tells the story of the Targaryen House, a family whose members are distinguished by their platinum blonde hair, just like Daenerys and her brother Rhaegar in Game of Thrones. This has a reason to be.

October 01, 2022 12:12 p.m.

House of the Dragon it is the prequel to the fantasy drama game of Thrones, which premiered its first season at the end of August to tell the story of House Targaryen. Transmission Chain Series HBOis set nearly 200 years before the events involving Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), also known as the Mother of Dragons.

The real reason Targaryens have silver blonde hair in House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones

The series became HBO’s biggest hit since the first episode aired. House of the Dragon features an entirely new cast whose characters focus on the Targaryens’ internal struggle for the Iron Throne. So far, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), Prince Daemon Targaryen (matt smith) and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock Y Emma D’Arcy), are among the most prominent members of the family.

As fans have been able to see, the members of the Targaryen family are characterized by their silver blonde hair. A physical appearance that has been maintained generation after generation and the clearest examples of this are Daenerys and her brother Rhaegar (Wilf Scolding) from Game of Thrones.

Fans of the Game of Thrones universe know that despite the immensity of Westeros, the Targaryens are distinguished by their particular hair and elaborate braided hairstyles like Rhaenyra’s in House of the Dragon and Daenerys’s in the main series. However, many viewers may be wondering why several generations of the Targaryen family have silver-blond hair.

In House of the Dragon, the practice of inbreeding among the Targaryens keeps the lineage pure.

There are similarities between the hairstyles worn by King Viserys in House of the Dragon and Rhaegar in Game of Thrones, as well as Rhaenyra and Daenerys, despite the fact that both stories are different and are separated by hundreds of years. But, the main feature that makes them stand out is the silver blonde color of the hair, which is given by the practice of inbreeding for generations with the purpose of keeping the royal lineage pure according to the Popsugar site.

In the Game of Thrones world, the fact that one of the parents does not belong to the Targaryen family, at the genetic level, would have the consequence of canceling the recessive trait related to the remarkable hair color. An issue that could have an influence on the hereditary nature of the Iron Throne, although in House of the Dragon that has not been questioned so far.