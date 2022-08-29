House of the Dragon the review: what you should understand from the second chapter

OMG! Many things were experienced in the second chapter of House of the Dragon and without a doubt we are hallucinating of everything that will come in the entire HBO series. the prequel to game of thrones has had audience records and just a week after it premiered, it will already be renewed for its second season. Let us remember that this story tells us how the Targaryens ruled Westeros. So there is a lot of fire and blood that you should not miss.

The second episode we see as the King’s Privy Council Viserys Targaryens he begins to think about who will take his brother’s place Daemon Targaryens, before this the new newly appointed heiress to the throne, Rhaenyra he tries to get involved and has a proposal to help everything that happens with his uncle. Then we see that Demon going to dragonstone, where he seeks to defy the king by stealing the dragon egg meant for his deceased son.

The Council also tries to make the king Viserys Targaryens choose a new wife to continue preserving their line of succession and thus very soon have a future heir (male) since they are not very comfortable that Rhaenyrawho is a woman, be the future queen, since no girl had ruled before.

Photo: HBO

Now that we have given you an introduction, we will tell you the keys that you must take into account in the second chapter of House of the Dragon.

Viserys’ decision in choosing Alicent as his new queen consort

The king made a decision about who his future wife would be after being pressured by his Council and although he had been offered to join in marriage with the daughter of the ‘Queen that never was’, he chose to take the hand of Lady Alicentdaughter of the Hand of King Otto Hightower. This big reveal caused everyone in the room to be shocked.

the hidden dragon

Something significant in the second chapter is when Viserys tells something about another dragon from the Conquest of Aegon. After the loss of Valyrioh, was born Vhagar on Dragonstone. What is known is that one of the two sister-wives of the king aegon she was the only one who mounted Vhagar and caused great destruction in Westeros, for not kneeling before his brother. Also Baelon the Brave, the father of King Viserys and Prince Daemon was the other rider who managed to dominate that dragon, but when he died vhargar he was left without a rider, so his whereabouts are unknown. That is why we are very sure that before the end of the season he will return and surely give us a great and very significant scene.