‘House of the Dragon’: The Targaryens exist in real life and this baby confirms it

Many have dreamed of appearing in their favorite series, but what would you think if we told you that there is a baby that seems to have been born in Dragonstone. Is she a descendant of Rhaenyra?

The first season of House of the Dragon has come to an end, leaving us with a taste of what lies ahead in the Dance of the Dragons. Many fans were saddened at the thought of waiting two years to see Rhaenyra (Emma D’arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) return, as Lucerys’s death has left us thirsty for revenge. Ryan Condal knows this and that is why he is already working on a much darker and bloodier season, which will take a long time to reach our screens.

As the wait ends, many fans have decided to pass the time by reading George RR Martin’s novels or binge-watching Game of Thrones, but if you thought The Seven Kingdoms were mere fiction, we must tell you that you’re wrong. since a few years ago a baby was born that seemed to come from Dragonstone.

The little girl was born in Mississippi in 2017 and caused the astonishment of several people. The reason? His long white hair, almost like that of the Targaryans! The baby named Devina had ice-white hair, so some related her to Elsa from Frozen, but only a true fan would know that it could be an heir to Daemon (Matt Smith) or Aegon II himself (Tom Glynn). -Carney), who made it clear to us that they liked to father children.

Because in that year “Fire and Blood” was not yet taken to television, the parents began to nickname her Khaleesi, because her hair resembled that of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). This particular feature was due to a medical condition known as partial albinism, which in a few years could affect his sight. But yes she is a true Targaryan she will prove it in a few years with her ability to speak High Valyrian.



msn Devina is not the only baby born with this condition.



We know that many writers base their works on facts from their personal lives, as happened with JRR Tolkien in The Lord of the Rings, so we have no doubt that George RR Martin has been based on this peculiar condition to be inspired by the Targaryen House, which as we know is characterized by having whitish hairif not, that only indicates one thing, they are bastards like the Valyrion brothers or they are simply mortal like any of us.