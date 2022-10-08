House of the Dragon: What is the real relationship between Jon Snow and Rhaenyra Targaryen

House of the Dragon is showing what life was like before the events of Game of Thrones, but it’s also beginning to reveal how the characters are tied to the last heir to the Iron Throne, Jon Snow.

October 08, 2022 12:15 p.m.

House of the Dragon portrays the life of the Targaryens 200 years before the events of game of Thrones. His characters, most of them controversial from start to finish, have shown how the conflict on which the story written by George R.R. Martin and which was adapted for television by hbo max.

Jon Snow was the true heir to the Iron Throne in Game of Throne

The House of the Dragon series mentions in its plot an important milestone from A Song of Ice and Fire, the book on which Game of Thrones is based. That event is none other than the dream that links Aegon the Conqueror with Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and instilling in him the firm belief that one of his descendants will save the kingdom from the Long Night and prevail against the darkness.

The dream of Ice and Fire has been passed down from generation to generation among the Targaryen monarchs and Viserys tells his heiress Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about the prophecy. This unites Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. But there is another way in which the two shows could be closely related and that is the kinship that exists between their characters.

As the story is told, we believe that the House of the Dragon Targaryens and secret prince Jon Snow (Kit Harington), they are direct family. In Game of Thrones, it is revealed that Jon Snow was the secret heir to the Targaryens’ union with the Starks after Lyanna Stark (Aisling Franciosi) his mother and Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding) his father, they related. That makes Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) on his aunt, as she was Rhaegar’s younger sister.

Also, Jon Snow’s real name, born Aegon VI Targaryen, reveals his connection to the lineage of the dragon riders . But, considering that House of the Dragon is set almost 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and the fall of Mad King Aerys, this means that there are many generations that separate the secret prince from his Rhaenyra ancestors, Daemon (matt smith) and King Viserys.

Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow could be Rhaenyra’s great-great-grandson

According to the House of the Dragon book, Jon Snow could not have been related to Aegon II, the son of Alicent and Viserys, because he died without offspring. It is believed that Jon Snow could be a direct descendant of Viserys II Targaryen, the youngest son of Rhaenyra and Daemon, who occupies the throne after the death of his brother Aegon III, who also had no offspring.

Based on the years between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, Rhaenyra would then appear to be Jon Snow’s great-great-grandmother, with a total separation of eight generations between them. Unfortunately, Jon Snow never ascends to the Iron Throne despite being the legitimate heir, something that we believe may change with the new spin-off that will focus on this character.