House of the Dragon: What time can I see chapter 5 in Mexico today this Sunday, September 18?

House of the Dragon has become one of the favorite contents of series lovers nowadays. The numbers of the prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’ continues to go from strength to strength and it is expected that after the premiere of the fifth episode they can have a similar result with the previous chapters.

When and what time does chapter 5 of House of the Dragon premiere?

this episode premieres this Sunday, September 18 at 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico time

What to expect from the new episode of The House of the Dragon on HBO Max?

‘We Light the Way’ is the name of the fifth episode of House of the Dragon and will focus on coming battle in Westeros due to the marriage proposal to Princess Rhaenyra. Demon is recognized by his brother, King Viserys I, who invites his niece out for a night walk and they kiss, the consequences of this adventure will be reflected in this chapter.

What is this new series about that has fans in their heads? Keys to understand

The prequel to the ‘Game of Thrones’ series has caused a stir internationally with ‘House of the Dragon’ dating back to two centuries before the events of the first.

The story is based on House Targaryen that made the original series famous for the character of Daenerys who was played by Emilia Clarke and his dragons.

The series is based on the novel ‘Fire and Blood’ by George RR Martin.

The narrative axis is based on a critique of patriarchy

The villain is Prince Daemon Targaryen played by Matt Smith

How many chapters remain from the first season and when do they premiere? dates and times

After the premiere of the fifth chapter, only missing five more episodes to finish the first season:

Episode 6 | Sunday September 25

Episode 7 | October 2nd

Episode 8 | October 9

Episode 9 | October 16

Episode 10 | October 23

Where to see the new chapter of House of the Dragon?

The new chapter can be seen through the HBO Max platform.