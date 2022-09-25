House of The Dragon: What time can I see chapter 6 in Mexico today this Sunday, September 25?

yessilence in the kingdom. The House of the Dragon is about to start the second part of its first season. The spin-off of game of Thrones it gets better and better with last week’s chapter that cemented the rivalries that will lead the war to one’s own House of the Dragon. For this, in CLEAR BRAND We tell you what you should know so you don’t miss the sixth episode of this series.

When and what time does chapter 6 of House of the Dragon premiere?

The sixth episode of House of the Dragon premieres on Sunday, September 25 at 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

What to expect from the new episode of The House of the Dragon on HBO Max?

As I mentioned in the introductory paragraph, after the events of the last chapter where queen alicent he found out about the lie of his friend and princess Rhaenyra, The sides have been divided definitively. At the same time, the king is getting worse and worse and we will know what Daemon’s intentions are to the throne and, more importantly, to his niece.

We recommend: today’s best sports VIDEOS

What is this new series about that has fans in their heads? Keys to understand

House of the Dragon is a spin off of Game of Thrones, that is, a derived series that tells part of the history of the Targaryen House, family of Daenerys, the protagonist of Game of Thrones. As this story talks about the ancestors of ‘Dany’, the character of Emilia Clarke It will not appear in it because a timeline of more than 100 years separates them.

In turn, this series speaks of the beginning of the decline of the Targaryen Dynasty so when we see it we will understand how at the beginning of Game of Thrones Only Daenerys and her brother Viserys remained..

How many chapters remain from the first season and when do they premiere? dates and times

With the premiere of chapter 6, only four more chapters left to end the series.

Episode 7 | October 2nd

Episode 8 | October 9

Episode 9 | October 16

Episode 10 | October 23

Where to see the new chapter of House of the Dragon?

The new chapter can be seen through HBO and its HBO Max sharp at 8:00 p.m. this Sunday, September 25.