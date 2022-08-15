“House of the Dragon”: when is it released, how many episodes will it have and how to watch the new spin-off of “Game of Thrones”

Marysabel E. Huston-Crespo

(CNN Spanish) – If you do not like dragons or the entire universe of “Game of Thrones”, perhaps you should prepare yourself and silence the phrase “House of the Dragon” in your social networks.

A new era in this popular story written by George RR Martin and broadcast on HBO is about to begin.

“House of Dragon” is a prequel to “Game of Thrones”. In this production we will see the history of the Targaryen family, that is, the house where Daenerys, the mother of dragons or Khaleesi, came from, played in “Game of Thrones” by Emilia Clarke.

The series is based on the book “Fire and Blood” by George RR Martin and is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones”.

Important facts about the premiere of “House of the Dragon”

As with “Game of Thrones,” “House of Dragon” will air on Sundays on HBO. For those who prefer to tune in through their devices or via streaming, the episodes will also be available on HBO Max.

Something important to know is that HBO will not release all the episodes at once, so you will not be able to binge watch this production. The series debuts on August 21 at 9:00 pm Miami time, and will feature 10 episodes in total, each revealed on subsequent Sundays.

The number one episode of the series will be called “The Heirs of the Dragon”, or “The heirs of the dragon”, in Spanish.

The second episode is called “The Rogue Prince” or “The rebel prince”.

HBO has not released the other eight titles for the remaining “House of the Dragon” episodes.

According to HBO, the series can be enjoyed in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

What characters should you meet?

The series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, and Milly Alcock.

This is the description of each of the main characters according to HBO:

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen

“Choosed by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, on the High Council of Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys wishes only to carry on his grandfather’s legacy. But good men are not necessarily great kings.”

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

“King Viserys’ younger brother and heir to the throne. An incomparable warrior and rider of dragons, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that every time a Targaryen is born, the gods flip a coin.”

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

“The daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King and the most beautiful woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She grew up in the Red Keep, close to the king and his inner circle; she possesses both courtly grace and keen political acumen.”

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

“The king’s firstborn, she is of pure Valyrian blood and is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Serpent”

“Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As The Sea Serpent, the most famous nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built the house of him into a mighty seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and boasts the largest navy in the world.”

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

“A dragonrider and wife of Lord Corlys Velaryon, ‘The Queen That Never Was’ was ruled out as heir to the throne by the High Council because the kingdom favored her cousin, Viserys, simply because he was male.”

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

“Of Dornish descent, the common son of the Lord of Blackhaven’s steward. Cole is not entitled to land or title; all he has in his name is his honor and his supernatural skill with a sword.”

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

“He came to Westeros with nothing, he sold more times than he can remember. She could have withered… but instead she became the most trusted – and least likely – ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.”

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

“The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his kingdom. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the kingdom is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.”

Milly Alcock as the young princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

