‘House of the Dragon’: Who is who in the Game of Thrones prequel?

House of the Dragonthe long-awaited prequel from game of thrones from HBO, the platform has finally arrived.

House Targaryen is at the center of this adaptation of George RR Martin’s work.

The 10-episode series is set around 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when the Targaryens united the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros under one government.

So, for those wondering who bore the Targaryan name before Daenerys, we present the messiest family in Westeros…

Aegon the Conqueror

In A Song of Ice and Fire, the book series on which it is based thronesauthor George RR Martin explains that, similar to real-life Before Christ and Anno Domini, dates in Westeros are described as “Before the Conquest” (BC) or “After the Conquest” (AD).

The conquest in question occurred when Aegon, Daenerys’s ancestor, conquered all of Westeros with his dragons, uniting the seven kingdoms under a single ruler.

It has been suggested that Ty Tennant, son of the star of Doctor WhoDavid Tennant, can play Aegon in House of the Dragonwhich means there could be some flashbacks in episodes to come.

David and Ty Tennant (AFP via Getty Images)

Aegon I Targaryen died in 37 AC, and was succeeded by his eldest son, Aenys I Targaryen.

The Targaryens held themselves above the laws of men and thus practiced incestuous marriage and polygamy.

Style of game of Thrones, Aenys married her eldest daughter, Rhaena, to her eldest son and heir, Prince Aegon. This union caused quite a stir, and Aenys fled to Dragonstone before dying in 42 AC.

Aenys’s sixth son, Maegor, returned from exile and slew Aegon and his dragon Quicksilver to reclaim the Iron Throne.

Upon his mysterious death in 48 AC, Maegor was succeeded by Aenys’s only remaining heir, Jaehaerys.

House of the Dragon begins with the rule of Viserys I Targaryen

Paddy Considine in ‘House of the Dragon’ (Â© 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. Al)

Jaehaerys ruled wisely for 55 years until his grandson, Viserys I Targaryen succeeded him in AD 103: this is where the events of House of the Dragon.

Viserys, played by Paddy Considine, chose his daughter from his first marriage to Lady Aemma Arryn, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), to succeed him, rather than Daemon (Matt Smith), his younger brother and rightful heir to the throne.

spoiler alert: After the death of their respective spouses, Rhaenyra and Daemon married in 120 AC and had three more children, Aegon the Younger, Viserys, and Visenya, who was stillborn.

When Viserys died in 129 AC, his widow and second wife, Queen Dowager Alicent Hightower defied Viserys’ last will and crowned his son Aegon II while Rhaenyra resided on Dragonstone.

Rhaenyra declared war for the succession, dividing the kingdom and killing thousands of men and several dragons.

After slaying Rhaenyra with his dragon, Aegon II betrothed his daughter and only daughter, Jaehaera, to Rhaenyra’s eldest surviving son, Aegon the Younger, and named them heirs.

Blonde ambition: Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen (HBO)

between two series

In 131 AC, Aegon II was poisoned by his own advisors and the 11-year-old Aegon the Younger ascended the throne as Aegon III Targaryen.

Aegon III died in 157 AC of consumption and was succeeded by his eldest son, Daeron I Targaryen, born to his second wife, Queen Daenaera Velaryon.

In 160 AC, Daeron was killed without an heir and succeeded by his younger brother, Baelor I Targaryen.

Baelor committed suicide by starving himself and was succeeded in 171 AC by his uncle, Prince Viserys, brother of Aegon III.

Viserys II was succeeded by his eldest son, Aegon IV, who was rumored to have been involved in his father’s death.

Aegon was succeeded by his son Daeron II after legitimizing many bastard sons, including Daemon Blackfyre, who rebelled against the king and was killed.

Daeron II was succeeded by his second son, Aerys I Targaryen, in 209 AC.

Aerys I’s younger brother Maekar was named heir and succeeded him in 221 AC, reigning for 12 years. Maekar I’s youngest son, Aegon V, was later crowned “The Unlikely”, as he had been the fourth son of a fourth son.

The events of Game of Thrones begin

(HBO)

Aegon V’s second son, Jaehaerys II Targaryen, ascended the throne in 259 AC, but died after only three years of rule and was succeeded by his only son, Aerys II Targaryen, also known as… “The Mad King” .

Here begins the premise of game of Thrones.

Aerys’ reign would prove to be the one that ended the Targaryen dynasty. Aerys appointed his friend, Tywin Lannister (played by Charles Dance), as his Hand of the King.

Increasingly jealous, Aerys appointed Tywin’s heir, Ser Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), to his Kingsguard in 281 AC, leaving Tywin with his son Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), whom Tywin himself despises for being dwarf, as heir.

Meanwhile, Aerys’s heir, Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, the older brother of Viserys and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), has secretly married Lyanna Stark, the fiancée of his cousin Lord Robert Baratheon (played by Mark Addy), and fathered Jon Snow (Kit Harington). This revelation comes to light in the final season of game of Thrones when Jon Snow is revealed to be Daenerys’s nephew, which is, by low measure, awkward.

Kit Harington, right, as Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones alongside Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (HBO/PA) (AP Mean)

Robert then proclaimed his intention to claim the Iron Throne due to the fact that his grandmother was Princess Rhaelle Targaryen, the youngest daughter of King Aegon V Targaryen.

Robert killed Rhaegar and Jaime Lannister, earning his nickname “Kingslayer” and killed Aerys in the throne room of King’s Landing.

After his victory and Lyanna’s death, Robert married Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) to secure an alliance with House Lannister.

Meanwhile, Aerys’s remaining heirs, Viserys and Daenerys, fled to Essos, where they attempted to recruit followers and reclaim the Iron Throne.

So we join the first series and chaos ensues.

House of the Dragon It began on Sunday, August 21 at 9:00 p.m. on HBO. It will be available to stream on HBO Max.