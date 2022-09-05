“House of the Dragon”: who is who in the third chapter of the spin-off of “Game of Thrones”? | Characters | Summary | SKIP-INTRO

“House of the Dragon” reached its third episode. Under the title “Second of his Name”, this new installment of the series presented some of the most anticipated moments by fans of George RR Martin’s books, as well as characters that will be key in the development of the plot.

LOOK: “House of the Dragon”: the keys to get out of the shadow of “Game of Thrones”

The spin-off of “Game of Thrones”, which is currently one of the most watched series on streaming, tells the story of the ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). The story takes us 172 years before the birth of the ‘khalesi’, when a civil war left the Seven Kingdoms in complete anarchy.

spoiler alert : This note contains a summary based on what was presented in chapters 1, 2 and 3 of “House of the Dragon”:

Jason Lannister in “House of the Dragon”. / hbo max

In the third chapter of “House of the Dragon” he is presented as a suitor of princess Rhaenyra. This character is the youngest son of Lord Gerold Lannister and Lady Rohanne Webber. He has a twin brother named Tyland, who also appears in the episode “Second of his Name”. Both characters are played by Jefferson Hall. Jason’s appearance in the third episode is the biggest a Lannister has had so far in “House of the Dragon.” Jason Lannister is Lord of Casterly Rock. Tyland is a knight and will become in the future in the hands of a king that we will not mention yet.

Laenor Velaryon in “House of the Dragon”. / hbo max

He is the son of Lord Corlys Velaryon and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen. He will become the husband of Princess Rhaenyra. In the third episode, King Viserys I receives this suggestion, since, despite the fact that he decided to marry Lady Alicent, the possibility of joining the crown to the Velaryon house, one of the most powerful in the kingdom, can still be achieved through the Wedding of Princess Rhaenyra and Laenor.

The couple, who are not yet seen in the series, will have three children: Jacaerys, Lucerys and Joffrey. Notably, Laenor Velaryon is one of the LGBTQ characters in “House of the Dragon.” The actors in charge of interpreting him are Theo Nate (in the younger version of him) and John Macmillan (as an adult).

Aegon, the firstborn male of King Viserys I in “House of the Dragon”. / hbo max

He is the firstborn son of King Viserys I and Alicent Hightower. He takes the name of his brother, the deceased son of King Viserys and Queen Aema. He is called to be the king’s successor, although it is his sister Rhaenyra whom he must face to do so. The dispute over the throne inspires the “Dance of Dragons”; that Shireen Baratheon mentions in a scene from “Game of Thrones”.

He feeds crabs. / HBO

In the second chapter he is presented as the ‘crab feeder’ due to his method of impaling sailors so that the tides drown them and these crustaceans devour them alive. This character generates the wrath of Lord Corlys Velaryon, because he charges high quotas to allow his merchants to pass on the Stone Steps. When the ‘crab feeder’ begins to affect him financially, Lord Corlys asks for the king’s help, but seeing that he is reluctant to take harsh action against the free cities, Corlys seeks an alliance with Daemon. This is how the battle takes place on the Stone Steps, where Prince Daemon is victorious and manages to kill the ‘crab feeder’.

The character of the ‘crab feeder’ is played by the British Daniel Scott-Smith.

Lady Mysaria. / HBO

She is the mistress of Prince Daemon, who is married to Lady Rhea Royce against her will. When Viserys I expels Daemon and decides to name Princess Rhaenyra as his successor, Daemon goes with Mysaria to Dragonstone, taking the dragon Caraxes with him. In the second chapter, Daemon threatens her brother by telling her that he will marry Mysaria, whom he refers to with the title of Lady, and assures that she has become pregnant, so he steals the dragon egg that was destined for her. to Prince Aegon.

The character is played by British Japanese Sonoya Mizuno.

Lady Laena. / HBO

Character in charge of the young actress Nova Foueillis-Mosé. She is the eldest daughter of Lord Corlys Velaryon and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen. In the series she is portrayed when she is just 12 years old. Her father, Lord Corlys, offers her in marriage to King Viserys I to show strength to the kingdom, as House Velaryon is one of the most powerful.

The king rejects the proposal and marries Alicent Hightower. In the books, Lady Laena is the second wife of Prince Daemon Targaryen, with whom she will have twin daughters, Rhaena and Baela. Laena will become a skilled dragon rider Vhagar.

Sir Christopher Cole. / HBO

Son of Lord Blackhaven’s aide. He is an excellent warrior. He fought in the marches on Dorne as a foot soldier for a year. He was knighted by Sir Arlan Dondarrion after bringing down two towers at Boneway. Also, he won a tournament against Prince Daemon when King Viserys I was preparing for the birth of Prince Aegon.

Sir Criston Cole is played by Fabien Frankel.

Viserys Targaryens.

Character in charge of the actor Paddy Considine. As the first century of the Targaryen dynasty was celebrated, old King Jaehaerys was failing in health. The death of his children forces him to look for a successor. Thus, two claims to the succession were considered: that of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, a direct descendant of King Jaehaerys; and that of her cousin, Prince Viserys Targaryen. Being the latter the greatest male descendant of the king, the Great Council chooses him as the future successor. Upon Jaehaerys’s death, he is crowned king. But the new monarch will experience a conflict similar to that of his predecessor: he will have a woman as his direct heir. However, after deciding to name her, he remarries and manages to have her firstborn son, raising the question of who should be first in her line of succession: Rhaneyra or Aegon?

Rhaenyra Targaryens

It’s the princess. She is the eldest daughter of King Viserys and his wife, Queen Aemma Arryn. Princess Rhaenyra will remind fans of “Game of Thrones” of Daenerys Targaryen (Emma Clarke), as she is a character with a strong character, in addition to having an excellent relationship with the dragons that have made the Targaryen house famous. She will be named heir to the crown after King Viserys decides to take away the approval of her from Prince Daemon, the king’s brother. But then we will witness a new confrontation as she is the successor to the king between Rhaneyra and her brother Aegon. The character of Rhaenyra is played in her teenage years by Milly Alcock (in the young version of her, the one we see in chapter 1). Then by Emma D’Arcy.

Daemon Targaryen.

Played by Matt Smith. Daemon is the brother of King Viserys and his successor in the absence of a son. Although he is not in favor with the royal council, his brother Viserys protects him and appoints him commander of the guard. However, the hot-tempered prince uses his power irresponsibly, causing annoyance to the king. The council sees him as a second Maegor and they fear that he will ruin the kingdom if he ever gets the crown, or worse yet, that he will kill his brother to gain absolute power faster. That is why King Viserys decides to appoint his daughter Rhanyera as successor to the crown and Daemon is expelled from him, arming his rebellion from Dragon Rock.

Otto Hightower.

It is the hand of the king. This character, played by actor Rhys Ifans, is King Viserys’s confidante and his right-hand man and takes advantage of this power to encourage the king to make decisions that later favor him too. First, he is a key player in the king’s relationship with his brother Daemon. Otto Hightower was the main voice that alerts the Majesty about how dangerous the impulsive personality of his Daemon’s brother can be. Later, he manages to get the king, being a widower, to marry his daughter Alicent Hightower. When Alicent gives birth to a son, Otto seeks her to convince the king to appoint her grandson as his successor.

Alicent Hightower.

Character in charge of Emily Cary (in her teenage years) and Olivia Cooke (in the later chapters of the plot). In addition to being the daughter of the hand of the king, she is very close to Princess Rhaenyra. When Queen Aemma dies while giving birth to Aegon, her father seeks to bring her closer to the widowed King Viserys. She will become her second wife and this will change her relationship with Princess Rhaenyra, who had her as her confidant and best friend.

Lord Corlys Velaryon.

Character played by Steve Toussant. He is married to Rhaenys Targaryen, the “queen who never was.” Also, he is part of the Royal Council, he is nicknamed the ‘Sea Serpent’. He swears to defend King Viserys and her daughter Princess Rhaenyra when her father decides to make him her successor despite not being a boy. However, when the king loses his wife, he offers to join his household to the monarch’s. Rejected by the king, who decides to marry Alicent Hightower, Lord Corlys seeks an alliance with Prince Daemon, who rebels against his brother.