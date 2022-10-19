House of the Dragon: Why Aegon’s hair is different from other Targaryens

Since House of the Dragon was released, we have been shown a wide variety of Targaryens, who in addition to having silver hair, have it long and ornate, but Aegon II is very different from the others for one particular reason.

Although the Targaryens are not the only blonde characters in the series, their hair is notable for its length, ornate, and platinum color. Most of the major Targaryen characters from game of Thrones Y House of the Dragon have this type of hair, including Viserys I (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra (millie alcock/Emma D’Arcy), Demon (matt smith), Rhaenys (Eve Best) and Viserys III (harry lloyd). Even Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who seeks to reverse his family’s bloody history on the main show.

One Targaryen who doesn’t have typical hair is Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) of game of Thrones, whose hair is brown, but is still long and distinctive. Presumably it’s about distinguishing Jon from the other Targaryens, which makes sense considering that, until the last season of the main series, no one, including Jon, knew he was actually a Targaryen and not a Stark. or Snow.

However, with House of the Dragon another character who doesn’t have the typical Targaryen hair is Aegon (Tom Glynn Carney), who becomes king of Westeros in episode 9 and swears to be an evil and ineffective ruler under pressure from his mother Alicent (Olivia Cooke). Aegon’s hair actually symbolizes his hatred towards his family.

In an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, the actor Tom Glynn Carney explained the reason why Aegon’s hair was deliberately short (compared to the other Targaryens). Glynn-Carney stated that the shorter haircut was the result of an argument he had with showrunner Miguel Sapochnik. Ensuring that he sought to differentiate himself from his brother Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) as well as the rest of his family because he hated them.

“I don’t want her to have long, luxurious wavy Targaryen locks because she hates them.”

“Aemond absolutely enjoys it. Whereas Aegon just hates them. He doesn’t want to be defined by his family. He hates his family because – in his mind – they hate him.”

House of the Dragon: Aegon cut his hair to differentiate himself from the other Targaryens

Although Aegon still has silver hair, his refusal to let it grow to the usual Targaryen length symbolizes how he is perceived by his family: as an outsider. He feels rejected by his family, so Aegon wants to reject them in turn and hates them. . His hairstyle is just one of many ways to express it. Interestingly, the Targaryen women in House of the Dragon and only Daenerys in game of ThronesThey showed how to take care of their hair, doing some hairstyles to look better.

On the other hand, had he not become king, actor Tom Glynn-Carney imagines what his character Aegon might have done in his place. “He’s a very selfish person because he wants to escape. I think if he was a modern man he would leave his family, he would travel around Australia and grow dreadlocks on his way.”