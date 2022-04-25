House sold for $800,000: the price includes a person living in the basement | Univision Trending News

A house was sold for $800,000 despite containing an unusual ad: a person lives in the basement and the new residents have agreed to keep it there.
The ad in the listing said: “Only cash accepted. No access to see the lower level and the house is being sold as-is solely with the acknowledgment that it will be transferred with a person living on the lower level without a lease.”
After the ad for sale went viral, and to try to clarify who was the person who lived inside the house located in Fairfax, Virginia, reporters from the local station Fox5 went to the place and a neighbor told them that a mother and her daughter live in the basement. They could not clarify how long they had been there or what their relationship was with the old or new owners.
Another surprising thing is that the house not only received one offer, but five, according to the person who handled the operation. Zinta K. Rodgers-Rickert explained to NBCNews that the house was under contract for a price “a little” above what had been requested.
The ad went viral after the Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account posted the unusual offer of sale that included “a specific purchase price clause.”
Who lives in the house?
In an interview with the new york postRodgers-Rickert claimed that the seller was an elderly man who was sick in the hospital and who had offered the person living in the basement a place to stay after she had cleaned the house and “convinced him” by saying she needed ” a place to stay”.
“So he offered her the basement, but then she never left. And she doesn’t pay the rent.”Rodgers-Rickert added.
However, the agent also told the Post that the man’s family hoped to sell the house before he died because he did not have a will and they did not have the money to hire an attorney to work on the eviction.
Interviewed after the sale by NBCNews, Rodgers-Rickert declined to comment on the former seller and the circumstances of the person residing in the basement.