Houses at 1 euro are real and a “Little America” ​​is already forming in Italy

Houses for sale at 1 euro: Italy’s offer that fell in love with hundreds of Americans (View of Mussomeli in Sicily. Photo: Getty Images)

There have been many Americans who have launched to buy houses at 1 euro in Italy

The demand for homes in Sambuca di Sicilia was so great that they opted for an auction

An Australian warns that going on an adventure involves a lot of “hard work”

The sale of houses at one euro reached its boom in Italy just over three years ago, before the pandemic hit the whole world. Now, there is a place in Sicily where it is more and more common to hear the American accent mixed with the Mediterranean.

Sambuca di Sicilia, one of the first cities in the country to sell old houses for “almost nothing”, is becoming a kind of “Little America” ​​(Little USA), according to a report by CNN Travel.

At the time, the properties had some disadvantages: many years old, abandoned and, in many cases, were almost on the verge of collapse. But its sale value was less than buying an espressoso they continued to be very attractive to adventurers across the Atlantic.

The Sicilian city began to attract foreign buyers in 2019, with a first offer of 16 homes for 1 euro each. Then again in July 2021, when he put another 10 old properties on the market for a symbolic €2.

As expected, the second application period closed with hundreds of applications from interested buyers, almost all from the United States; so the city council decided to auction them off to the highest bidderfor between €500 and €7,000 ($540 and $7,560).

Giuseppe Cacioppo, the city’s deputy mayor, told CNN Travel that many buyers made their offer online, without taking a look at the property in person.

“Almost 80% of the people who wrote to us, requested and participated in this second auction come from the US or are Americans,” he added. “There’s a lot of interest, and fortunately, it’s not slowing down.”

Three floors and a terrace for €2,500

One of the most recent buyers was chef Daniel Patiño, co-founder of a fresh food chain in the US. He took over the only available building with three floors and a panoramic terrace, after making an offer of only €2,500 that nobody beat.

Continue reading the story

Chef Patiño did it all remotely, from Arizona. A local lady from Sambuca contacted him through the town hall and sent him a video and photos of the property, enough to give Patiño an idea.

You may also like:

Houses for sale at 1 euro: The offer from Italy that fell in love with hundreds of Americans (City of Sambuca, Sicily. Photo: Getty Images)

“I made an offer without seeing it, after looking at all the properties on the Internet. This one, in particular, spoke to me. It had a small rustic patio outside. I couldn’t see what the inside was like because it could have been dangerous to go in… I guess it will need quite a bit of remodeling,” she explained to CNN.

Patiño will be able to use the property as a vacation home or also as an Italian branch of his gastronomic chain. For now, he says, it’s a dream come true.

“The Italian lifestyle is about living life, not going a hundred miles an hour, like we do in the United States. It’s enjoying the quiet, taking time to relax and not always worrying about work,” he commented.

the other side of the coin

The experience has been a bit different for Australian Danny McCubbin, 57, who also bought an abandoned house for €1 in Italy, but warned those who want to do the same that it involves a lot of “hard work”.

Speaking to iNews, McCubbin recalled that abandoned properties require “a considerable investment of time and money.” “The €1 scheme is not for everyone. It is a risk because you are buying something that has been abandoned and has not been taken care of. The roof falls in, or the water leaks out,” he said of his house in Mussomeli, Sicily.

“Don’t think you’ll get a bargain and then renovate it cheaply and sell it, be prepared to work hard and shell out money for a house that needs a lot of refurbishment,” added the Australian.

Houses for sale at 1 euro: Italy’s offer that fell in love with hundreds of Americans (View of the city of Sambuca, Sicily. Photo: Getty Images)

Why is Italy selling houses for one euro?

Young people from these towns tend to choose more cosmopolitan jobs over rural and community vocations. Villages are abandoned, ending up with aging populations, who sometimes have no choice but to leave their homes in the hands of local authorities.

The municipality of Mussomeli, for example, says that houses are sold for one euro because, among other reasons, in Italy you do not pay property tax on a single house. “Many Italians, having more than one property, have to pay a maxi-tax to the government, so they prefer to sell the houses for €1, rather than pay that extra money,” says the municipality’s website.

Is there a trick?

According to The Independent, authorities hope an influx of new owners will stimulate the economy as they buy local produce, employ local construction workers, pour money into local venues and attractions, and even boost hotel or AirBnB tourism.

“In Sicily you will not only buy a house, but you will have the opportunity to experience our culture, our traditions, the slow and relaxed life of one of the most peaceful and safest lands in the world. Already 100 people have bought a house, what are you waiting for?” reads an announcement from the Mussomeli authorities, which is still accepting applications.

The only obligation that the new owners have, adds the ad, is renovate the house within three years of purchase. The cost of renovations remains relatively low compared to other countries, around €20,000-50,000 ($23,000-57,000) depending on the size of the property.

Interested parties must also make a “guarantee policy” deposit of five thousand euros ($5,777), which they will lose if the work is not completed within three years of purchase.

You may also be interested in | VIDEO: A car without a steering wheel or brake pedal: this is the ‘Cruise Origin’, the new 100% autonomous model from General Motors