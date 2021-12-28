Houses in the mountains, prices rising from Cortina to low-cost Abruzzo: the ranking- Corriere.it

Prices in the Alps are three times higher than in the Apennines, but Italians continue to prefer Northern Italy to buy a house in the mountains. This was revealed by Immobiliare.it, which in its analysis found that 80% of the demand is concentrated on the Alpine chain. In 2021 the demand for the Apennines, where on average prices gravitate to around 1,400 euros per square meter, dropped by 9% compared to 2020, while that of the Alps remained stable despite the increase in supply by about 6% and the cost average is around 4,060 euros per square meter.

The snow queen Madonna di Campiglio, which has received the greatest interest in the last year with an increase in demand equal to 77%. Val Gardena also experienced a surge in its demand volume (+ 29%), followed by San Martino di Castrozza (+ 21%). Madonna di Campiglio is also the country that recorded the greatest increase in price (+ 12%, houses on average are around 5,443 euros per square meter), followed by the Asiago plateau, where costs are still more contained (2,275 per square meter).



Cortina d’Ampezzo is confirmed as the most expensive resort of Italy with its 10,115 euros per square meter of average price, while Selva di Val Gardena (9,130 ​​euros / m2) and Ortisei (8,320 / m2) are in second and third place respectively. The small village of Sauris, on the other hand, is the cheapest place: in 2021 the value of houses decreased by 19% and brought the average price per square meter to 1,065 euros.

La Thuile, in Val d’Aosta, holds the black jersey for the greatest drop in demand compared to 2020 (-37%), followed by Pragelato in Piedmont (-23%). Courmayeur also recorded a loss of interest in the purchase of properties, but this decline did not prevent prices from increasing by 7%, with the average house price being around 7,215 euros per square meter).

In central and southern Italy the costs are decidedly lower than in the Alps. Buying a house in Roccaraso, in Abruzzo, where there are some of the ski resorts that make this resort one of the most famous in the Apennines, costs an average of 2,440 euros per square meter. In Abruzzo there is also the second most expensive town in the mountain range, Ovindoli, where on average 1,600 euros per square meter are needed to buy a property. Camigliatello Silano, in Calabria, remains the cheapest place, with its 715 euros per square meter of average price, despite a 3% growth in the last year. The largest increase in requests compared to 2020, however, was recorded in Pescasseroli, in Abruzzo, where demand increased by almost 30% and prices decreased by 6% (1,400 euros / m2 on average). Pescasseroli and Abetone Cutigliano in Tuscany are the only two locations to have registered an increase in requests throughout the Apennines, where the demand for houses for sale is decreasing. In particular, Cimone in Emilia Romagna (-27%), Corno alle Scale in the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines (-22%) and Camigliatello Silano in Calabria (-21%) stand out.

