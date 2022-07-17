Houston and the problem – La Opinion de Murcia

I don’t know what to write and my mother tells me to write about love. I have to confess that I am quite a mother and, while orbiting, my mother is Houston, as in “Houston, we have a problem.” The problem with my Houston is that when there are complications, it starts telling me that I have that problem because I haven’t thoroughly cleaned the engines, or, as the case may be, because I haven’t written something beforehand. I know, Mom, you’re not helping me, but she, when there’s a problem, sometimes she starts hitting the buttons without rhyme or reason, and I end up like Sandra Bullock in a space movie, but without an Oscar.

The fact is that I’m on the verge of delivery time and I have the blockage of someone who is afraid of repeating themselves again, writing that article that seems original and at the same time sounds like an echo that, in the end, you discover you have written before, that it happened to me.

If there is a recurring theme in human narrative it is love, so it is difficult to be original, but she suggests that theme to me because we are seeing, from a close distance, the same little drama of adolescent love, the one that has been told almost since the beginning of the written story, it just depends on which side you are watching the drama. One of the certainties is that love is eternal while it lasts, as Vinicius de Moraes says, but when love breaks it’s like tennis, and in tennis there are no draws, and I’m sure that phrase is my original.

I don’t know what to write and I describe to my mother the weariness of always going over the same issues, and when I ask her, over coffee on Saturday morning, why has she suggested love to me, apart from the disaster that we have witnessed, unravels in me in a serene thread of reproaches against the afterlife in general and how we are failing hope. She talks about how we were going to eliminate plastic before the pandemic and now we are declaring nuclear power and gas green, while the Ukraine war is going on. She complains about speculators while she acknowledges that we have all speculated at some point in our lives. Don’t go for the gilettes yet to cut your veins, there’s still more. “In the end there will be a disaster and half of us will die. And nothing will happen», «but I will have already died», adds my father, who joins the gathering of optimism. We only need the churros to dip in the hemlock.

I look at her, just woken up, yesterday she went to the hairdresser and today her hair looks like the Hiroshima fungus. Then I remember that she herself, my Houston, she has another Houston that no longer emits signals but still breathes. I get a little closer to her, because it is a certainty that I now find that love must always express itself, even for the pure fear of never being able to do it again.