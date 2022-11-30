Houston asked residents to boil water before drinking it and suspended classes

The purification plant in Galena Park, on the outskirts of Houston (Getty/AFP)

The authorities of the city of houstonin the southern United States, ordered its inhabitants boil tap water before drinking itafter verifying problems in their supply systems that forced the suspension of school classes and some activities this Monday.

“A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Houston. Everyone should boil water before drinking, cooking, bathing, and brushing teeth.”, the municipality reported on Sunday night via social networks.

With 2.2 million inhabitantsHouston is the most populous city in the state of Texas and the fourth with the most inhabitants in the United States. It is an important base for energy, aeronautical, health and oil business activities.

According to the municipal authorities, the situation occurred because the water pressure dropped below the allowable limits by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which requires the issuance of the notice.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Twitter that the city believes the water is clean, but that this was a precautionary measure due to reduced pressure at the plant. He indicated that samples will be taken starting Monday and that the measures could be suspended 24 hours after it is determined that the water is drinkable.

Given the warning from the authorities, some citizens quickly went to buy bottles of water (via AP)

According to the Texan government, this occurred after the loss of energy in three water treatment plants. The causes of the power outage and how long it lasted are still being investigated, local authorities said.

Due to this announcement, according to the Houston Office of Emergency Management, “schools, offices and facilities will be closed” this Monday.

As the mayor, Sylvester Turner, commented on Sunday, the water they are sending to the pipes “is safe” but, due to the drop in pressure they had, the law forced them to send the notice.

This Monday, Turner explained that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality had already approved their water sampling plan, which they will send to the laboratory for evaluation and approval.

In February 2021, a cold snap froze and burst pipes, leaving much of Texas without potable water and power for several days.

(With information from AFP)

Keep reading:

Why intermittent fasting can increase the risk of premature death

The strange scene in Elon Musk’s room that he himself shared on Twitter