Houston Dynamo offers 3 years, $6.5 million to Héctor Herrera

The Houston Dynamo of MLS has put in place the machinery to try to sign Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera, who currently plays for Atlético de Madrid in LaLiga, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Houston presented the Mexican with a three-year offer at a rate of $6.5 million per season, according to ESPN Deportes Digital.

Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

The general manager of the Texan team, Paul Onstad, is in Spain, along with two other managers to try to close a contract with the Mexican, who is also an important part of the Mexican team led by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

Herrera, 31, ends his contract with Atlético de Madrid at the end of the season and the MLS team wants to take advantage of the situation to get him signed as a free agent.

Last Wednesday, Herrera received praise for his performance with the colcheneros against Manchester United.

The first report of this probable transaction was made by TUDN on Sunday, February 20, and was taken up by the MLS site that same day.