Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner defends the city’s financial situation

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Wednesday defended his record of handling city finances, as local business officials, mayoral candidates and the city controller raise concerns about the growing budget deficit.

The city’s trade association, the Greater Houston Partnership, released a policy paper last month saying the city’s structural deficit is one of its “toughest challenges” and must be solved. The partnership did not consult Turner or his finance department in drafting the report, angering the administration.

The mayor on Wednesday said he has taken a case against Finance Director Will Jones and anyone trying to malign the reputation of the Finance Department.

“I just want to say that the sky is not falling,” Turner said.

Both Turner and Jones criticized the report for factual errors. They pointed out what they argue is an overly conservative sales tax estimate, a misleading analysis on Turner’s historic pension reforms and the city’s net position.

Jones said last week the report was “shameful” and Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin suggested the partnership should stick to its core mission of attracting businesses.

However, the partnership and Comptroller Chris Brown’s office have argued forcefully that the deficit will pose a clear challenge to the next administration. The partnership suggested that speaking about numbers would not change the basic conclusion.

“We spent a lot of time yesterday debating the report,” Brown said last week. “I like that we are arguing about the speed at which the car is going towards the cliff. “The issue is that we are headed toward a cliff.”

Brown, who is term limited and cannot run for re-election, told the council he was just trying to help those who will still be here in 2024.

“I’m not doing this because I’m trying to get votes,” he said. “Obviously, there aren’t a lot of people who even click on what I post because anyone Doesn’t pay attention to such things. “But they should do it because these are important issues that are going to impact this city for years and decades to come.”

While the partnership made some corrections to the report Friday, its officials are sticking to their stance that the city faces a “structural budget imbalance” that will need to be addressed by the next mayor.

The top contenders for the job, state Senator John Whitmire and U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, will head to a runoff on Dec. 9.

The Greater Houston Partnership had no comment on the mayor’s statements Wednesday, spokeswoman Brianna Morales wrote in an email.

dispute over losses

There is no dispute that Houston has operated in financial deficit for decades, typically around $100–160 million. It often closes those gaps with one-time measures, like selling city-owned land or deferring maintenance costs. In particularly bad years, it has resorted to layoffs.

Nearly $600 million in federal COVID-19 relief money has saved the city from having to bridge those gaps itself in recent years. Turner has used the money to build the strongest cash reserves the city has seen in decades, but Brown and others have criticized him for using the lump sum money for recurring expenses that will hit the books after the federal money runs out. Will live in. , This includes pay increases for all city employees in recent years.

Former Mayor Annise Parker, who oversaw the layoffs in 2012, has described the city’s financial situation as a “fiscal cliff”, while also predicting that more layoffs will be necessary.

Turner, who was absent from last week’s council meeting, said Tuesday that he did “everything in his power” to control himself after listening to the meeting.

“For eight years since I grew up, the controller has been saying the sky is falling,” Turner said. “It almost seems like he wants the sky to fall.”

Turner said the comptroller’s estimates have historically been wrong. For example, while Jones’ sales tax projections have been correct, he said, the comptroller’s projections were off.

Turner said the credit rating agencies – which he said give more importance than the comptroller – identified pensions, post-employment benefits and revenue limits as the city’s structural constraints.

The city has resolved all but one of those hurdles, he said: the city’s revenue cap.

That limit has prevented the city from raising money, Turner said, noting a state law approved by the Legislature in 2021 limiting cities and counties’ annual revenue growth also added to the complications.

“Now if you want to complain to someone, go to Austin,” Turner said.





The city’s revenue cap, first adopted in 2004, restricts how much additional money the city can take in from property taxes each year. Houston first set the cap in 2015 and has lost $1.8 billion in revenue since then — in nine of the last 10 years its tax rate has been cut.

“There’s a lot of things I don’t know,” Turner said. “But the budget, I know. “Numbers, I know.”

Turner did not understand why someone could be wrong for eight years, but could be more reliable than that.

“I don’t care how much money we have to leave for the next mayor, no matter who that mayor is,” Turner said. “If you don’t know how to manage, you will get into trouble.”

Brown told the Chronicle on Wednesday that much of what unfolded at the council meeting was “political theater.”

“The mayor said this morning what I’ve been saying for years – that without federal funding, we would have had to make significant cuts,” Brown said. “And after those federal funds run out, that structural imbalance will persist … and we’ll hit a fiscal cliff.”

When that happens, Brown said the only lever the city has to pull is layoffs.

Brown suspects that Turner’s highly emotional defense Wednesday may have been the work of a late politician.

Turner’s second term ends this year, he said, “but unfortunately, the next administration will have to deal with the problems that arose during this administration.”

Still, Turner says it’s important that he protects his legacy.

“People will rewrite your story before your eyes… I’m not perfect, but when it comes to the financial management of this city, we’ve done pretty well,” he said.