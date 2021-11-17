hovering 170 million. And Sky and Amazon pop up

A drop of the 25% of advertising revenue in case of failure qualification of Italy a Qatar 2022 . These are the latest investigations Rai market, date back to August and today, after four months have passed, there is no reason to evaluate different percentages. Well, quite a lot problem for those who have invested (and not a little) to buy the entire package for the next one World : 170-190 million euros for all 64 matches of the event (but in viale Mazzini they specified that the amount paid was lower). The absence of Italy in a global event such as the world championship risks creating no little confusion, if not even a short circuit. March, therefore, will also be a key appointment for Rai’s market strategies, which in any case – even before the challenge against Northern Ireland and the failure ride of the round headed for Qatar 2022 – has faced all the possible junctions for the period of the competition, which will start on November 21 next year (to close on December 18).

Rai’s strategies

At the moment, theidea it is even that of evaluating a schedule with 64 games. The whole World in Rai. A considerable, very strong effort, not only for programming, but also for the entire editorial staff of public TV. All the world championship in Rai it would be a strong signal for an event to be held, moreover, in the winter period, that is, in favor of programming, already enriched by important ratings. It is clear that theabsence ofItaly it would not guarantee the same appeal. And then other ways are evaluated, a sort of plan B: the idea of sublicense 50% of the matches (32) to a television pay. Not Mediaset, a competitor par excellence. There have already been some contacts with Sky and also with Amazon. The sale of a part of the matches of the world championship would guarantee, if nothing else, a return of half of the investments, and this would allow Rai to cover part of the expenses already made. It’s a possibilityyes, on which the Rai purchasing department is working. At the moment, however, there appears to be no intention to sell.

