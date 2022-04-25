How 15 Minutes of Mental Hygiene Can Change Your Entire Day

How to achieve mental hygiene for a healthy life? 0:50

(CNN) — You brush your teeth at least twice a day and visit the dentist regularly to maintain oral hygiene. But how often do you practice mental hygiene?

Devoting 15 minutes each morning to taking care of your mental health could be of great benefit, according to psychologist Broderick Sawyer. “It’s the mental equivalent of brushing your teeth daily so you don’t have to do more serious dental work later,” he said.

Mental hygiene seeks to reduce cortisol levels, the main stress hormone. Practicing it daily will not only make you feel better every day, but according to research, it also has great benefits in your future well-being.

Having high levels of cortisol can cause physical health complications, according to 2020 research. Along the same lines, a 2016 study concluded that having good emotional regulation improves health in old age.

How to start? Sawyer created a mental hygiene method that should be part of your daily routine.

Yes, you have 15 minutes to dedicate to your mental hygiene

If you’re stressed and overwhelmed, finding 15 minutes in the morning to relax can seem like a lot of work. However, that time is critical to making the other tasks of the day easier to accomplish, Sawyer said.

“It’s not that I don’t have time; there is time for many things,” he said. “If we practice mindfulness throughout the day, our mental health needs less energy.”

If one takes that mental space at the beginning of the day, everything that stresses us during the day will not accumulate and will not overwhelm us more than we already are.

If you start the day stressed, the rest of your day will revolve around that stress, Sawyer warns. On the other hand, when you start with a clear and clear mind, your reference point is another, to which you can return during the rest of the day.

“Practicing mental health hygiene is like cleaning the mirror: You look in the mirror and you know what you are and what you’re not,” Sawyer explained.

If you have a reference point for how you feel when you’re relaxed, that line of comparison helps you be compassionate to yourself and others around you who may also be feeling anxious or upset, he added.

“Doing this on a daily basis is kind of ‘practicing feeling happy,'” Sawyer said. “And that makes us feel safer when stressful situations arise in life,” she added.

So you can practice daily mental hygiene.

1. Try new activities

The first step to improving mental hygiene is to experiment with different activities — anything that calms you down and lowers cortisol, says Sawyer.

“It’s learning to try to cultivate that inner space with awareness,” he added.

To start, take 15 minutes every morning to slow down and intentionally focus on your inner well-being. The activities you do at that time can be the same as you already do, but in a more relaxed way. For example, sip your morning coffee slowly and with deep breaths or listen to music instead of the news on your way to work, Sawyer suggested.

But changing activities could also be beneficial, such as sitting outside for a while, going for a walk, or stretching your body.

The important thing is to try things until you find what works for you. And don’t be discouraged if it takes time to see the benefits.

2. Track how you’re feeling about your mental hygiene

An important part of experimenting is journaling, Sawyer said.

After trying a new activity in your 15 minutes, write down how you felt to understand what works best for you.

Are you calmer throughout the day? With more energy? Better able to handle stress? The feeling you’re after may change, but the goal is to cultivate a basic baseline that helps you feel better as the day progresses.

Journaling can also help you stay positive if you don’t see the immediate results you hoped for, she said.

“You intuitively try things and then if they don’t work, that’s fine. Just write it down,” Sawyer said.

3. Attend to what you need at different times

Not everything you do will always work for you, warns Sawyer. Pay attention to what you need in each context.

“If I have a day full of meetings ahead of me, maybe I need to be a little more upbeat and upbeat. Or if it’s more about writing, maybe I need to be more focused. They’re different energies,” Sawyer continued.

That means that one day you may need to finish your 15 minutes with a good espresso and another with some meditation time.

4. Spend more minutes of mental hygiene if you need it

Over time, it may not be so difficult to find those 15 minutes for your mental health and you may even want to have more time for it throughout the day.

At least three days a week, or whenever you feel like you need to, Sawyer suggests doing some low-impact physical activity, like walking, biking, or yoga.

It’s also helpful to set aside some time at the end of the day to unwind by turning off work notifications, turning off screens, and taking some time to unwind.

“Once we find that tool or tools that work for us, we can get better at how we use them every day,” Sawyer said.