How ‘A Better Life’ Star Demián Bichir Conquered Hollywood

Demián Bichir, star of Showtime’s “Let the Right One In,” feels lucky to land big projects, whether in Spanish or English. He has acted for Quentin Tarantino and Ridley Scott. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Demian Bichir firmly believes that being a good parent means doing whatever it takes to protect your child, setting a good example, and never breaking the rules.

The veteran Mexican actor shares that philosophy with Carlos Galindo, the undocumented immigrant he played in “A Better Life” in 2011. His heartbreaking portrayal of the hard-working gardener struggling to improve his life and that of his defiant teenage son earned him an Oscar nomination. as a lead actor and also introduced him to American audiences.

But Bichir also understands that there may be exceptions to the “good father” code, especially if his son is a vampire.

That’s the dilemma facing Bichir’s latest father figure, Mark Kane, in “Let the Right One In,” Showtime’s adaptation of the popular 2008 Swedish film about a frail young man who befriends his mysterious neighbor, without know that he is a vampire.

In “Let the Right One In,” Demián Bichir plays a father who tries to protect a vampire daughter, played by Madison Taylor Baez, from the horrors of earning a living. (James Minchin/Showtime)

In the series, Kane, a former chef from New York, returns to Manhattan with his vampire daughter, Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez). Kane is desperate to find a cure for his child, but in the meantime he must constantly seek out new victims, kill them, drain their blood, and bring the vital fluid home for Eleanor to consume, all without being caught. Making the situation more difficult is his neighbor, homicide detective Naomi Cole (Anika Noni Rose), and her bullied son Isaiah Cole (Ian Foreman).

“In ‘A Better Life’ there is a line that I will never cross. Everything I do and say is being watched by my son, so I better do the right thing,” Bichir, who is also a producer on the series, said upon its October 7 premiere. “But ‘Let the Right One In’ shows the last line crossing any father would do for his son. You have to kill to keep them alive. You not only protect them and keep them safe. , but you are literally feeding them.”

The portraits of the two parents represent landmarks from the last decade of Bichir’s impressive career, in which he has moved regularly between his home country and the US with a recurring role on Showtime’s “Weeds,” served as his calling card in Hollywood, landing him in several movies including “The Hateful Eight”, “Che”, “The Nun”, “Alien: Covenant”, “The Heat” and “Godzilla vs. Kong” as well as FX’s “The Bridge”. He just finished working in Italy with Salma Hayek on “Without Blood,” written, produced and directed by Angelina Jolie and based on the novel of the same name by Alessandro Baricco.

Bichir in the 2015 Quentin Tarantino film “The Hateful Eight.” (Andrew Cooper/the Weinstein Co.)

But “Let the Right One In” is new ground for the actor: a starring role in a network’s much-talked-about genre property behind last year’s fall hit “Yellowjackets.”

“I’ve been very, very blessed in so many different ways,” Bichir said during a recent stop at Showtime’s headquarters in West Hollywood. “When I grew up in Mexico doing theater with my family and wanted to be an actor, I never thought things like this would happen. I never, ever dreamed of such a beautiful life.”

Dressed in a black shirt and pants, the actor was charming, upbeat and down to earth. At one point, he requested that everyone gathered in the large space, including publicists, journalists and others, pose for a group photo so he could immortalize the moment.

Sitting down a few minutes later, he discussed what he called his good fortune: working with top directors like Quentin Tarantino, George Clooney and Ridley Scott and being able to find rewarding work in both Mexico and the US.

“I keep doing movies and theater in English and Spanish because I can,” Bichir said, adding with a laugh, “Brad Pitt can’t do that. George Clooney can’t do that. Sandra Bullock: You’re beautiful baby, but you can’t do that!

Consider the evidence. In 2020, Bichir appeared in Netflix’s sci-fi drama “The Midnight Sky,” starring and directed by Clooney. The same year he appeared in the intimate Mexican drama “Danyka: Mar de Fondo,” playing a married writer who engages in a potentially dangerous flirtation with a teenage girl.

His face lit up as he remembered his first meeting with Tarantino. She was attending a party for her “The Bridge” co-star Diane Kruger, who had appeared in Tarantino’s World War II epic “Inglourious Basterds.”

“Diane, who is a very good friend of Quentin’s, invited me and Quentin tells me: ‘I just went through a Demián Bichir marathon in the last few weeks seeing everything you’ve done. I’m finishing a script right now.’ When it’s finished, can I send it to you?’”

Bichir paused: “It was one of those moments where you think you’re dreaming: ‘This isn’t happening, is it?’ I’ve been through very long auditions and callbacks my whole life, and then Quentin Tarantino tells you, “I’ve been looking at your work. Can I send you a script?

“I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ and then I said, ‘If there’s a role for me, can I read for you?’ He said, ‘No, no, no. If you like it, it’s yours.’ That was it.”

“This show is the best example of how lucky I am,” Bichir says of “Let the Right One In.” (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

The script was “The Hateful Eight.” He later learned that the “Pulp Fiction” filmmaker had been looking for a Mexican actor to play an outlaw named “Bob.” His friend, writer-director Robert Rodríguez, had recommended Bichir, calling him “the best Mexican actor you can find.”

Bichir joked, “I’ve been sending Robert a bottle of tequila every week since.”

Kruger also lavished praise on Bichir.

“Demian was one of the main reasons I wanted to do the series,” Kruger said of “The Bridge,” which paired the actors as detectives from opposite sides of the US-Mexico border who are forced to work together. to catch a serial killer. .

“I felt that his work, both in Spanish and in English, had been very strong,” he said. “We met and had an instant connection. He’s very proud of his heritage, of who he is as a person and as an actor, and I feel like that really comes through in his work.”

Robin Wright sought out Bichir for her 2021 directorial debut, “Land,” in which she plays a grieving woman who moves to a remote cabin to escape human contact, only to find herself on the verge of death from the ravages of nature. Bichir plays a hunter who discovers her and helps her heal, physically and emotionally, even though she is dealing with her own trauma.

“He read the script, he never thought he would do it, and he said he would love to meet with me,” Wright said. “He came to my house, and the moment he walked in, I felt like I had met my long-lost brother. We just ran to hug each other. I just loved him instantly. That man’s soul is so beautiful.”

He added: “When we were filming on top of a mountain in Canada, we had a relationship that felt like something old. For me, he is the movie. If I hadn’t had it in that part, it wouldn’t have been as moving.” and thoughtful and moving.”

Working with top Hollywood talent is a far cry from Bichir’s beginnings in Mexico City. She was born into a show business family: his father is a theater director and her mother and her brothers are actors. He was a member of the National Theater Company for seven years, performing in productions of plays by Shakespeare and Eugene O’Neill.

Demián Bichir, right, and José Julián as father and son in the 2011 film “A Better Life.” (Merrick Morton/Summit Entertainment)

“A Better Life” was a “game changer” for his career. But the film was a box office flop when it was first released.

“We thought that the 12 million undocumented immigrants who live here would go to see it, but the truth is that they are not going to see those films,” he said. “When they go to the movies, they want to escape that reality.” But he said more people have caught up with it in the years since (it’s currently airing on Peacock), and he has high hopes that the film and its subject matter will gain momentum: “That’s the only way this industry will do more.” movies like this.

As for “Let the Right One In,” Bichir considers himself a fan of the original, which also spawned a remake of the 2010 American film “Let Me In,” and jumped at the chance when he was offered the role in the series. .

“This show is the best example of how lucky I am, and for that I will be eternally grateful,” he said. “It’s one of the most powerful roles I’ve ever played. He has so much power: he’s Hamlet, he’s Richard III, he’s Cervantes’ Don Quixote.”

The drama is also likely to provoke strong reactions, for and against, not only about the dramatic story, but also about the decision to change the setting from the icy desolation of Stockholm to the heat of Manhattan, and to explore new themes through of the father. /daughter lens.

The show’s creator and showrunner, Andrew Hinderaker, described the series as a story of addiction: “In this case, it’s a creature, a child who is also not a child, who is addicted to blood. It’s about the devastation that addiction brings. everyone around him.”

Hinderaker said the character of Mark Kane has to show “the brutal and emotional toll” his mission costs him and “simultaneously preserve his humanity and his love for his son. He makes us believe that, despite all the darkness that he has been living in, he is able to protect her and humanity from her and, to some extent, something akin to her childhood.”

He added: “It is extraordinarily difficult to have that rank. I honestly can’t imagine any other actor who can pull off those dimensions.”

Bichir called “Let the Right One In” “a love story between a father and a daughter. This will impact anyone who has been a son, daughter, mother or father. Show how far you will go to keep your children safe.”

As for the kills Kane is forced to do, Bichir understands his character’s motivation. “The only reason my character decides to kill to feed his daughter is that I don’t want her to. The only other way he can survive is to go out at night, hunt and feed. I can’t let her do that. I will become a killer and a killer first before my son needs to do that.”

And while “Let the Right One In” draws from the horror/thriller genre, he feels the theme also resonates with the heartbreaking plight of undocumented immigrants in this country.

“It breaks my heart when I see photos of my compatriots and their children who cross the border and end up dying in the desert,” he said. “Many of those photos are parents holding their dead, drowned or heat-exhausted children. But they are always together and hugging each other.”

Bichir plans to continue to be involved in meaningful and rewarding projects. One of his goals is to write and tell the story of a boy who did not speak English but got a career in English as an actor.

“The boy grew up in Mexico in the theater and ends up sharing the stage with Brad Pitt and George Clooney, and having the best directors who appreciate him and invite him to play with them.”

He then showed a wide smile and said, “That’s a good story.”

