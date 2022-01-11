How a film can teach us to defend ourselves from fake news

During the Christmas holidays it was very pleasant to stop and watch movies on TV. I liked it “Don’t look up” which sees as protagonists great actors such as Meryl Streep to Leonardo Dicaprio. The film seems to fully represent current events: two scientists, played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, discover a “killer” comet with the orbit directed towards the Earth. Precisely because it is a killer comet, scientists only predict six months before it impacts our planet destroying it completely.

As soon as the news is published, the media and the news do not seem to take it seriously and plots begin regarding the true existence of this comet: many say that this is a publicity stunt and the government at first does not seem to be interested in resolving it because there are elections.

If at first the right decision seems to be that of send rockets to destroy the comet, an even more tempting opportunity presents itself: the comet is in fact made of precious materials that would further enrich the companies of the most renowned industries and even the government itself. In short, the film represents a real metaphor which leads back to capitalist society in which we find ourselves and which leads to a reflection that even the scientists in the film pose to the President of the United States, played by Meryl Streep: What’s the point of getting rich if we all die in six months?

Everything revolves around the truthfulness of the information, the government starts a campaign against scientists called “Don’t look up”, that is “Don’t look up”, precisely because they claim that the comet is actually not as dangerous as they say, while the other faction is led by the famous singer Riley Bina (played by Ariana Grande) with a song called “Just look up”. In short, at the end of the film I wondered if it makes sense to blindly believe what the media or news shows us, given that they can sometimes be influenced by superior interests, or if sometimes in life it is enough to simply “look” to understand the reality of things and trust not in “politics” but in “science”.

