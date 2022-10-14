How a Jennifer Lopez dress led to the creation of… Google Images

The famous Jungle Dress by Jennifer Lopez had caused a veritable tidal wave on Google.

Google Images is now one of the most basic tools of the eponymous search engine. So entrenched in our lives that we don’t even pay attention to it anymore. However, the function has not always been there and, to tell the truth, its development is the result of a nice coincidence. To properly understand this story, we have to go back 22 years.

It’s February 23, 2000, in Los Angeles. The 42e Grammy Awards ceremony passes without notable incident. Or so we thought. Indeed, the singer Jennifer Lopez presents herself with a dress that causes a sensation. Donatella Versace’s creation stuns photographers and viewers alike with its plunging neckline and jungle green pattern.

The garment makes so much noise, that everyone wants to see it. Including those who did not attend the ceremony. Naturally, the curious then turn to Google to see the famous dress with their own eyes.

However. The thing is not so easy. To At the time, the search engine presented, by way of results, only a list of blue links. This frustrates Internet users and attracts the attention of Google.

The Mountain View giant’s teams realize that its users do not want text, but a photo. After a year of work, Google presents in 2001 the new functionality of its search engine. Google Images was born.

_

Follow Geeko on Facebook, Youtube and Instagram to not miss any news, tests and tips.