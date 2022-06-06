How a minister offered us a featuring between Beyoncé and Stomy Bugsy

1996. Still far from the Spotify years, radios are the rain and the good weather of the music industry. A funny law voted in 1994 comes into force and marks a turning point for French expression, and more particularly for French rap. This law, driven by the Minister of Culture at the time Jacques Toubon, is the one that requires radio stations to broadcast at least 40% of French-speaking songs. If, at the time, we imagine a corridor for Patrick Bruel and other pillars of French song, a radio station takes another bet and carves out the lion’s share of this radical change. Skyrock.

The story that we know follows. And if we cannot objectively give the famous radio the monopoly today in what makes French rap the most listened to musical current in France today, it has, at that time, forged an age gold for a handful of artists who will soon be old enough to be broadcast on Nostalgie. But from the Sector Ä, Sniper and Fonky Family years, Skyrock also gave birth to some funny UFOs.

“They don’t play no game, Skyrock Radio”

An advertising slogan? Not really. It is downright the first verse sung by Beyoncé in the mythical “Say My Name” of Destiny’s Child which is on the radio. Why ? For a “Sky Version”, a classic of the time tinkered with in the studio like the artists of the major record companies would prepare advertising messages for social networks today. But in addition to having the R’n’B super-group transform (in words and meaning) their hit, it’s all in cooing that Stomy Bugsy also arrives for backs and a verse all to himself.

“In Skyrock studios it’s Show-RABBIT, with Bu-bu-bugs it will never be the END”raps Stomy in a meta verse half-record company arrangement, half-pirouette for French-speaking quotas.