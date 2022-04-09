How a Stanford med student used her experiences to write a heist caper

Grace D. Li is the author of “Portrait of a Thief.” (YiLi)

The COVID-19 pandemic hit as Grace D. Li was finishing her first year of medical school. She found herself stuck at home, attending classes on Zoom and without being able to set foot in a hospital.

“It was the most devastating medical catastrophe of the last century, and I couldn’t do anything to help,” he recalls.

Frustrated, the 26-year-old Stanford medical student turned to a passion project waiting for her on her computer: a novel she had started a few years earlier. The result is “Portrait of a Thief,” a heist adventure out this week that relies on fast-paced action, fast cars, and a thoughtful exploration of Western colonialism and the intricacies of the identities of the Chinese diaspora.

The story of why Li turned to fiction in the midst of a crisis, and followed two seemingly opposite career paths, has as many twists as Li’s novel, born out of her experiences as an American-born, ethnic Chinese scientist and writer.

For Li, who begins his third year of medical school this summer, his career options are not contradictory. “Despite the differences between medicine and writing,” he says during a recent conversation, “both require deep and thoughtful thinking about the world and the people in it.”

The premise of “Portrait of a Thief” is seemingly simple. The novel’s protagonist, Will Chen, is a Harvard art history student who witnesses the theft of Chinese artifacts from a campus museum by an organized crew who leave him an intriguing business card. That experience and a racist encounter with police officers investigating the crime prompt Chen to contact the CEO of a shadowy Chinese government-backed conglomerate. The CEO offers $50 million to Chen and his handpicked group of students to steal five bronze zodiac heads that once adorned a fountain in Beijing’s Old Summer Palace.

As unlikely as it sounds, Li says the inspiration for his heist novel came from a true story.

After graduating from Duke University with a bachelor’s degree in biology and a minor in creative writing, Li accepted a two-year assignment with Teach for America in New York. She taught biology in the Bronx and directed the first high school creative writing program. As she was about to apply to medical school, she read a newspaper story about Chinese jade and gold artifacts being stolen from a museum in south-west England.

Li, whose parents emigrated from China in the 1990s, says the story “had a profound impact on me.” Digging deeper, she learned that these thefts, at museums in Sweden, Norway, England and France, had started nearly a decade earlier. The thieves were targeting priceless Chinese antiquities that had been stolen in 1860 by French and English invaders who looted the Old Summer Palace, a constellation of 200 ornate palaces, pavilions, courtyards and gardens, before burning the complex to the ground. . The conflagration, which lasted three days, triggered China’s questioning of the provenance of artifacts displayed in Western museums in the 21st century, the bid by wealthy Chinese and government-backed companies to seize the objects stolen at auctions, and speculation that the treasures looted from European museums in the last decade had been “hidden for hire” by those seeking to repatriate the art to China.

Li says the swirl of stories “made me wonder if I might have been one of those thieves.” The tantalizing possibilities tapped into her love of popular culture, including heist movies and the “Fast and Furious” film franchise, and spawned her novel.

Although “Portrait of a Thief” reflects Li’s interests, as a good scientist, she filled in the gaps with research. She studied Chinese art history, how to make bronze sculptures, and the collections, locations, and layouts of European museums that housed some of the disputed artifacts. At Stanford, she immersed herself in contemporary art and the workings of museums while serving as a pre-pandemic tour guide for art museums on campus. She also found mentors and community in the university’s Medicine & the Muse program, which supports diversity and the integration of the arts and humanities in medical education.

Li’s hard work paid off: Editor Amber Oliver acquired “Portrait of a Thief” in 2021 for Phoebe Robinson’s Tiny Reparations Books imprint. As one of Stanford’s MedScholars, Li was given time off and funding to finish her novel, which she did during the frustrating early days of the pandemic.

Li will join a small but distinguished club of doctors who write crime novels. Arthur Conan Doyle, Michael Crichton and Tess Gerritsen combined their medical careers, using the left hemisphere, with the creative fiction of the right hemisphere, which makes readers’ blood run cold. Ella li acknowledges the debt she owes to those pioneers, who “helped me realize that such a career was possible.”

Buoyed by that knowledge and encouragement from her publisher, Li leaned on her characters, who are amateurs but also archetypes of the heist novel. There’s Chen, the mastermind; her sister Irene, a public policy student who can get away with it; Lily Wu, Irene’s roommate, getaway car driver, and a Duke student who likes street racing; Alex Huang, the team’s budding hacker and an MIT dropout; and Daniel, Will’s best friend, a medical student who has inside information as the son of an FBI agent assigned to art crimes.

Although Li uses gender archetypes and tropes, she did not rely on them to tell a larger, more personal story about the wide range of identities within the Chinese diaspora.

“Everyone thinks of Chinese identity as a monolith,” he says, “but there is enormous diversity among Chinese Americans in terms of language, personal identity, socioeconomic status, and how they see themselves in relation to China. There is no single idea of ​​what it means to be Chinese.”

The Great Chinese Art Robbery team, as the students call themselves, reflects that reality. Four of them are Americans, from California, New York and Texas, Li’s hometown; Daniel, born in Beijing, is a naturalized US citizen. Li’s students are idealistic enough to compartmentalize their crimes as a reckoning with Western cultures and colonialism. But they also recognize that the robberies will provide them with enormous wealth and the possibility of extricating themselves from crushing student loans and, more importantly, from the structured lives their families have mapped out for them: “the future carved open,” Li writes, like the precious artifacts they steal.

“Portrait of a Thief” drew enough buzz that Netflix picked up the book for a television adaptation, with Li serving as executive producer. It’s an exciting, if liminal, space for a medical student committed to health equity for underserved patients and on a book tour that includes an April 24 appearance at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. He says of his debut: “I hope that ‘Portrait of a Thief’ invites conversation about the ways history continues to influence the present, as well as illuminates the complexities and joys of the Chinese-American experience, all wrapped up in a story as exciting as a robbery.”

Li also shared that he is starting a new novel. Continuing the mix of art and science, she plans to set it in, where else?, Stanford Medical School.

