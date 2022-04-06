Technology

How a tip in Germany brought down Hydra, the impenetrable dark web criminal group

Zach
0 3 minutes read

  • Joe Tidy
  • Cyber ​​Security Correspondent, BBC

german police

image source, B.K.A.

Caption,

German police say shutting down the infamous site took months of cyber investigation.

“It gave us all goosebumps,” says Sebastian Zwiebel, describing the moment his team shut down Hydra, the world’s largest darknet marketplace.

The website was a stronghold of cybercrime and survived for more than six years by selling illegal drugs and products.

But after a tip-off, German police seized the site’s servers and seized 23 million euros ($25 million) in bitcoin.

“We’ve been working on this for months and when it finally happened it was a huge, really huge feeling,” says Zwiebel.

