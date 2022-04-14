How accurate is ‘The Girl from Plainville’? the series vs. The True Story – NBC Boston

“The Girl From Plainville,” Hulu’s new series about the infamous Michelle Carter case, is taking the streaming platform by storm. Rotten Tomatoes currently has the series with a 93% approval rating from numerous viewer reviews on the show.

But many wonder how faithful the series is to the real case, and what part is dramatized or even highlighted that wasn’t talked about throughout the entire case.





‘An unbiased view’

The creators of “The Girl From Plainville” describe the show as “an unbiased look at the case,” adding that it shows a more nuanced view of the case that may not have been shown by the media at the time.

The creators of the series say that their new series focuses more on Carter’s daily life in the run-up to the trial. The directors also show more of Conrad Roy III, Carter’s boyfriend throughout the series, to portray the dysfunctional relationship between the two teenagers. They also shed light on the mother-son relationship between Roy and his mother, an aspect the directors said was not discussed during coverage of the trial.

The team behind the series reportedly conducted thousands of hours of research, including reviewing every text message between Carter and Roy.

Increased attention to Conrad Roy III

Colton Ryan, who plays Roy, told ET that the series goes so deep into Roy’s character development before his final suicide that he “felt more of a sense of purpose that he not only had to be there, he wanted to be there, if could, in a way, help in the process of reminding someone that people are more than just their end.”

Roy’s mother appeared on the April 8 edition of “20/20” and said that while the family had nothing to do with “The Girl From Plainville,” they had no problem with the show, as long as it was mental health conscious and included Roy instead of focusing solely on Carter.





Acting out the text messages

Another point that was dramatized in the series is the way the creators made the two actors, who play the main characters, act out the text messages instead of sending them over the phone.

“We really felt like people didn’t know what their text conversations were, what their relationships were with other friends or family,” said co-creator Liz Hannah. “And then, it became a lot more about relationships than it was.”

Hannah said that while most reporting focused only on Carter during the trial, the series focused on both sides, both the defense and the prosecution. The show can “show the drama that is, ‘How was this girl convicted of something she was so [sin precedentes] and so controversial?” said Hannah.





Exploring mental health and youth

Co-creator Patrick McManus said the show also brings some humanity to the characters to challenge viewers’ preconceived notions about the case.

“I think people are going to go in with the same preconceived notions that we went in and out the other side, maybe not being completely sold,” he told ET. “Maybe they still think he got what he deserved, but they could at least see a little more humanity in this character.

Elle Fanning, the actress who plays Michelle Carter, told ET that the Hulu series “really explores the grieving process, explores loneliness, explores mental health and youth. I think it fueled conversations about destigmatizing the mental health”.

some very real moments

The show can be highly dramatized and delve into character development, but it also includes some very real details. The series reveals an eating disorder that Carter has, which is true. It also delves into the revelation of Carter’s love for shows like “Glee” and movies like “The Fault in our Stars,” which were revealed in the HBO documentary.

There are also scenes where Carter and Roy are alone, another real aspect of their relationship, as they have met in person several times. There are also scenes that mirror real life where Carter texts her friend that Roy is missing.

“The Girl From Plainville” premiered on March 29 with three episodes. New episodes will debut weekly until May 3.

If you or someone you know is at risk for suicide, call the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741, or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources to find out more. get additional resources.