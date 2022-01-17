How air travel changes in 2022

In a condition that could be defined as “normal”, taking a look at the world of aviation from year to year would mean discovering numerous news such as airlines debuting and airports opening to the public for the first time. But also this year just arrived brings with it consequences of the pandemic, to the point of making the changes in this world very different from what we were used to, but still interesting.

The issue of vaccines

Among the main questions that the aviation world is asking is certainly the one related tothe progress of the virus and its variants, all in order to understand how to intervene to allow passengers to travel in the greatest possible safety.

After all, the appearance of Omicron has already had a huge impact on travel, with flight bans, a huge number of travelers who tested positive on arrival, passengers fleeing from quarantine and so on. No less problems have created flight cancellations due to the shortage of pilots, who are also infected by Covid.

In light of all this, one of the key challenges that airlines and passengers will face in 2022 is the management of vaccination certification. In particular, it is necessary to face the question of “fully vaccinated passenger“, Especially in consideration of the third dose.

For example, will travelers who have received a single dose vaccine continue to be considered fully vaccinated in the coming months? And what will happen to those who have had two doses, but who have not received the recall at the same time? Differences in the rules also for those tourists who have recovered from the Coronavirus and who have undergone standard vaccination. It is therefore urgent to harmonize the rules also at the international level.

The airlines that will debut in 2022

Despite the delicate period, 2022 appears to be the year of the debut of several airlines, while others are ready to launch some unmissable news. For instance, Norse Atlantic Airways, based in Norway and founded in February 2021, is taking up the challenge of launching long-haul low cost flights between Europe and North America and right in this new year.

In the United States, another low-cost company, the Northern Pacific Airways, aims to make Anchorage’s Ted Stevens Airport a hub linking the United States and Asia through a fleet of narrow-body Boeing 757-200s.

In India, the low-cost startup Akasa Air is looking to join the fray by the summer while the deceased Jet Airways is ready for a new life at the very beginning of 2022.

News for airports

In recent years, many international airports have opened. 2022, in this field, is a little leaner. However, there is no shortage of news. For example, some new terminals will be launched in New York: Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport, home of Delta Air Lines, which is scheduled to open in the spring; Terminal A which will be launched in Newark, just across the Hudson River from Manhattan and right later in the year.

Across the Pacific, the main airport Suvarnabhumi of Bangkok will open a new Terminal 1 in October, following numerous delays in programming linked to the slowdown in tourism during the pandemic.

The international airport of Chennai will open a terminal that will replace Terminals 2 and 3, and in the meantime the expansion of the three-level terminal of the Australian airport of Gold Coast it should be completed.

To the south, in the Indian Ocean, theVelana International Airport Maldives will add a new seaplane terminal and a new runway to accommodate larger aircraft.

Finally, new facilities are expected to open in Pune, Andaman / Port Blair and Leh in India, in the US state of Utah, Columbia in Missouri and Tacloban in the Philippines.

Airplanes, sale and construction

The current dilemma of the aviation industry mainly revolves around two options: sell airplanes or build new ones. At this time, the line of creating more aircraft would seem to prevail.

In fact, a new family of Airbus is coming: A320neo, A350 and A330neo, but also the Boeing 737 Max and the 787 Dreamliner. Airbus continued with deliveries (460 at the end of October, the latest batch of data the company released) despite the pandemic.

Singapore Airlinesinstead, it is about to launch its 8 737 Max aircraft with a brand new cabin. The same thing is happening to flydubai, Emirates’ partner airline.

Airplane cabins, the news that await us

Good news comes for those who love to travel by plane and, above all, comfortable. Airlines will receive newer aircraft this year, with upgraded seats, more interesting entertainment systems, in-seat power and faster Wi-Fi.

Meanwhile, a growing number of airplanes are being equipped with premium economy sections, while economy cabins are also about to receive some tech upgrades in the form of fast-charging USB-C sockets and in-flight entertainment systems that integrate with phone apps. , allowing passengers to use Bluetooth headphones.

What passengers expect

According to the 2021 report Air Transport IT Insights by Sita, investments by airports and companies in 2022 are mainly aimed at automating health checks, self check-in and reducing emissions. In fact, although the available budget remains unchanged compared to 2021, the majority of airlines (as many as 84%) and airports (a good 81%) expect the same, if not greater, expenditure on technology.

Currently, nearly three-quarters of airports (74%) invest in passenger biometric identity solutions. However, the study reveals that the industry’s real priority is that of speed up Green Pass checks. 51% of airlines already invest in health checks via app and 45% in checks with self-service kiosks. Nearly one-third are planning verification via kiosks by 2024.

Attention to the sustainability (and it could not be otherwise): 56% of carriers are about to implement new technologies for improve in-flight efficiency, and at the same time one-third of airlines plan to reduce carbon emissions by 2024. “Improve operations and aviation infrastructure – underlines the CEO of Sita For Aircraft, Sébastien Fabre – could reduce emissions by up to 10%“.