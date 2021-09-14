how Alfred became in 3 Batman movies

Michael Caine he never left Christopher Nolan since she took on the role of Alfred in Batman Begins. In fact, it didn’t just appear in others two films in the trilogy, but also in The Prestige (2006), Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014), in the original dub in Dunkirk (2017) and Tenet (2020). In a recent interview with Variety, the English actor recalled how the director proposed the role of Alfred to him:

U0026lt; u0026lt; I have a house in the countryside, I was there on a Sunday and here I hear the bell ringing. I was close by so I went directly to answer. And I found myself in front of a man with a script in hand who explained to me that he is a director. He asked me “Can I come in? I would like you to play the butler in Batman ”. So I observed “The butler? And what am I supposed to say? Is dinner served? ”.

And then he started explaining to me that no, he was basically Batman’s godfather and it was a much bigger part. This is the first thing I remember about Christopher Nolan. Acting in that movie was great. As an actor, the thing is, with Nolan, you don’t always know what happens in a scene. And if you ask him something he answers “I’ll tell you after you’ve done it!”. >>

The role of the famous butler of Bruce Wayne came a few years after Michael Caine decided to retire from the scene; fortunately the actor did not follow this choice and in the interview he commented on the good consequences of the lack of decision:

<< If I had retired at 65 I would not have won an Oscar. I would never have made a movie with Jack Nicholson and I would not have made all these movies with Christopher Nolan. They are in all his films, as a good luck charm. I was also in Dunkirk. There was no part for me and so he entrusted me with only that vocal of the officer who responded to the planes giving indications on what to bomb. >>

Since 1956 Michael Caine has appeared in over 100 films; it achieved world fame in the sixties and seventies, with films such as Alfie (1966) and The man who wanted to be king (1975). Since the eighties he has received the main awards: in addition to many nominations, wins a BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe for Rita, Rita, Rita (1983), an Academy Award for the role of Elliot in Hannah and her sisters by Woody Allen (1986) and another for Best Supporting Actor for Portraying a Doctor in The cider house rules (1999).

